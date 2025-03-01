Manav Sharma suicide case: Sister claims deceased TCS employee was provoked, wife could have saved him (WATCH)

An IT firm employee in Agra, Manav Sharma, allegedly died by suicide due to strained relations with his wife, sparking uproar and a police investigation.

The death of an IT firm employee in Agra who allegedly died by suicide due to strained relations with his wife has sparked an uproar across the country. The sister of the deceased stated that upon checking his phone, it was found that Manav had been provoked by his wife and was unable to accept the divorce easily. 

She further said that a police complaint has been filed.

Speaking to ANI, the deceased's sister said, "At first, we thought he had died by suicide out of emotions. But when we checked his phone, we found out that he was provoked that she (Manav's wife) would not accept divorce easily... I used to talk to his wife sometimes... She (Manav's wife) could have called anyone and saved his life... We have filed a police complaint because we do not want anyone else to lose someone like we did..."

Also read: 'Ignore… Soja tu': Agra techie Manav Sharma's wife's WhatsApp chats with sister-in-law surface (WATCH)

On February 28, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed based on a complaint by the deceased's father. However, the deceased IT employee had made a live video in which he blamed his wife for his death.

Meanwhile, DCP Agra Suraj Rai said, "On February 27, 2025, through social media, a video came to our knowledge wherein a man was speaking live before dying by suicide. Taking cognisance of the video, a case was registered under relevant sections in connection with a complaint...All facts and allegations will be investigated and action will be taken based on evidence."

The victim, Manav Sharma, was a resident of Defence Colony in the Sadar area and worked as a recruitment manager at TCS.

The deceased's father had filed the complaint at the Sadar police station in Agra.

The FIR stated, "The applicant, Narendra Kumar Sharm, is a resident of Defence Colony, Police Station Sadar Bazar, Agra. The applicant's son, Manav Sharma, married a resident of Agra, according to Hindu customs without dowry, on January 1, 2024. Since the marriage, the daughter-in-law Niketa has not behaved well with the applicant's son and other family members. She used to get furious over small things and start fighting in the house."

The FIR further mentioned that Manav Sharma worked in Mumbai, and his wife accompanied him, where the wife allegedly fought with him and allegedly used to threaten the applicant's son that she would die by suicide and get him trapped in a case.

"The applicant's son, being harassed and troubled, spoke about the activities of the daughter-in-law several times on the phone, then the applicant explained to him that the marriage has just taken place and everything would be fine," the FIR further said.

Also read: "Think about men": Agra IT employee commits suicide, blames wife in emotional final video (WATCH)

However, the applicant noted that his daughter-in-law's behavior did not improve, and she allegedly continued to mentally harass Manav, which led him to suffer from depression.

"The applicant's son came to Agra from Mumbai with his wife on February 23, 2025, and on the same date, he went to his wife's maternal home in Agra, where her family members humiliated him and instigated him to die by suicide. The applicant's son returned home feeling harassed. Manav died by suicide by hanging himself on February 24," the FIR added.

The applicant immediately informed the police and took his son to the Military Hospital in Agra for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead.

