Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi murder: Aaftab brought another woman home while Shraddha's body parts were still in fridge

    The police said Aaftab met another woman through a dating app and brought her to the same flat, where he had allegedly killed Shraddha. The other woman visited Aaftab a couple of times in June and July, at that time Shraddha’s body parts were stored in the kitchen and the fridge.
     

    Delhi murder Aaftab brought another woman home while Shraddha s body parts were still in fridge gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Aaftab Poonawala, who reportedly confessed to the Delhi Police that strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopped her body into 35 pieces, started dating and brought another woman to his house even while Sharddha's body parts were stored in his refrigerator, police said.

    Media reports citing police officials said that Aaftab met a different woman using a dating app and took her to the same apartment where he is accused of killing Shraddha. According to the authorities, Aaftab and Shraddha too had met on a dating app a few years ago.

    In June and July, the other woman who met Aaftab on the dating app paid him a few visits. At that time, Shraddha's body parts were allegedly kept in the refrigerator and kitchen.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder: Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show 'Dexter'; incense used to evade smell

    According to police sources, Aaftab found the new woman on the same app and began dating her about 15 to 20 days after he is accused of murdering Shraddha. He routinely took her home while the remnants of Shraddha's body were still in the apartment, investigators claim.

    Shraddha's body parts, which he had dismembered into 35 pieces and disposed of one by one, were stored in a 300-litre refrigerator he had purchased shortly after the murder.

    Also Read | Shraddha murder: 'He would murder me...' Victim's friend received 'help' text on WhatsApp

    In April, Aaftab and Shraddha relocated to Delhi. Aaftab is accused of strangling Shraddha on May 18 after one of their frequent arguments over his partner's desire to get marriage, turned violent.

    Before dissecting Shraddha's body, Aaftab, a professional cook, reportedly studied 'anatomy' and tips for cleaning up bloodstains. Aftab reportedly used Shraddha's Instagram account to communicate with her pals while trying to hide Shraddha's murder.

    Also Read | Delhi Police cracks brutal murder case; girl's body was chopped into 35 pieces; parts disposed of across city

    Last Updated Nov 15, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court raps civic body as authorities fail to show up at hearing AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court raps civic body as authorities fail to show up at hearing

    Shraddha murder case: We seek death penalty, says victim's father - adt

    Shraddha murder case: We seek death penalty, says victim's father

    Former CJI Justice UU Lalit Exclusive Interview EWS reservation verdict, collegium system and more

    Ex-CJI Justice UU Lalit Exclusive: 'Went by my conscience in verdict on EWS reservation'

    Mainpuri bypoll: BJP fields Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav AJR

    Mainpuri bypoll: BJP fields Raghuraj Singh Shakya against Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav

    Shraddha murder He would murder me Victim s friend received help text on WhatsApp gcw

    Shraddha murder: 'He would murder me...' Victim's friend received 'help' text on WhatsApp

    Recent Stories

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court raps civic body as authorities fail to show up at hearing AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat High Court raps civic body as authorities fail to show up at hearing

    Shraddha murder case: We seek death penalty, says victim's father - adt

    Shraddha murder case: We seek death penalty, says victim's father

    tennis Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as 9-time champion gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023 snt

    Novak Djokovic fans thrilled as tennis icon gets visa nod to play in Australian Open 2023

    Erling Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here is what Manchester City fans want him to do-ayh

    Haaland receives bold 28-day loan bid from 7th-tier Ashton United; here's what City fans want him to do

    Vivo X90 series to launch on Nov 22 with Zeiss optics cameras 120W fast charging report gcw

    Vivo X90 series to launch on Nov 22 with Zeiss optics cameras, 120W fast charging

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon