Delhi murder: Aaftab brought another woman home while Shraddha's body parts were still in fridge

The police said Aaftab met another woman through a dating app and brought her to the same flat, where he had allegedly killed Shraddha. The other woman visited Aaftab a couple of times in June and July, at that time Shraddha’s body parts were stored in the kitchen and the fridge.

Aaftab Poonawala, who reportedly confessed to the Delhi Police that strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker and chopped her body into 35 pieces, started dating and brought another woman to his house even while Sharddha's body parts were stored in his refrigerator, police said.

Media reports citing police officials said that Aaftab met a different woman using a dating app and took her to the same apartment where he is accused of killing Shraddha. According to the authorities, Aaftab and Shraddha too had met on a dating app a few years ago.

In June and July, the other woman who met Aaftab on the dating app paid him a few visits. At that time, Shraddha's body parts were allegedly kept in the refrigerator and kitchen.

Also Read | Shraddha murder: Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show 'Dexter'; incense used to evade smell

According to police sources, Aaftab found the new woman on the same app and began dating her about 15 to 20 days after he is accused of murdering Shraddha. He routinely took her home while the remnants of Shraddha's body were still in the apartment, investigators claim.

Shraddha's body parts, which he had dismembered into 35 pieces and disposed of one by one, were stored in a 300-litre refrigerator he had purchased shortly after the murder.

Also Read | Shraddha murder: 'He would murder me...' Victim's friend received 'help' text on WhatsApp

In April, Aaftab and Shraddha relocated to Delhi. Aaftab is accused of strangling Shraddha on May 18 after one of their frequent arguments over his partner's desire to get marriage, turned violent.

Before dissecting Shraddha's body, Aaftab, a professional cook, reportedly studied 'anatomy' and tips for cleaning up bloodstains. Aftab reportedly used Shraddha's Instagram account to communicate with her pals while trying to hide Shraddha's murder.

Also Read | Delhi Police cracks brutal murder case; girl's body was chopped into 35 pieces; parts disposed of across city