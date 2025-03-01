Delhi experiences morning showers on Saturday; Air Quality Index remains in 'moderate' category

Delhi experienced light rainfall in several areas on Saturday morning, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'moderate' category. The IMD has predicted more rainfall and thunderstorms for Delhi-NCR and neighboring regions.

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The national capital experienced light rainfall on Saturday morning, with showers recorded in areas including India Gate, Teen Murti, and Central Secretariat. The Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the "moderate" category.

At 8 am on Saturday, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" category, registering a reading of 136, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



Data from the CPCB showed that the AQI at Chandni Chowk was 153, Jahangirpuri 146, Bawana 164, Okhla Phase 2 393, and RK Puram 111, as of 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on Friday has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by a moderate thunderstorm and lightning across several parts of Delhi-NCR and neighboring regions. Gusty winds ranging between 30 and 50 km/h are also expected over the next two hours.

Meanwhile, the IMD has stated that rainfall is highly likely in several areas of Delhi-NCR, including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, and Ballabhgarh.

Regions of Haryana likely to be affected include Assandh, Safidon, Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, and Nuh.

In Uttar Pradesh, Gangoh, Deoband, Kandhla, Baraut, Bagpat, and Khekra are expected to witness similar conditions, while Bhiwari in Rajasthan is also likely to experience rain and thunderstorms.

Additionally, the IMD has issued a hailstorm warning for Rewari in Haryana and Bhiwari in Rajasthan, with hail activity expected within the next hour. (ANI)

