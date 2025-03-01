BSNL Rs 100 Recharge Plan: Year-long validity and more benefits

BSNL has introduced an amazing plan where you only need to pay ₹100 and you won't have to recharge for a whole year.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 10:50 AM IST

BSNL recharge plan: BSNL has introduced a plan priced at ₹1,198 offering 365 days validity. Under this plan, paying ₹100 monthly is enough. In India, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel dominate the telecom sector. While these companies have moved to 4G and 5G, BSNL, the central government's telecom company, is still providing 3G service. It's getting ready to fully launch 4G service.

budget 2025
article_image2

BSNL Recharge Plans

However, many customers are leaning towards BSNL because it offers services at affordable prices. In this context, BSNL has introduced a super plan that offers validity for the entire year. This BSNL recharge plan comes at ₹1198 and is valid for 365 days. If we calculate this plan for one month, i.e., 30 days, users are only paying about ₹100 per month under this recharge plan. In this recharge plan, users get 300 free call minutes to any network every month. This is available throughout India. Along with this, you also get 3GB of high-speed 3G/4G data and 30 free SMS every month.

article_image3

BSNL Budget Plans

This BSNL plan also includes free national roaming. Users don't have to pay any charges for incoming calls when traveling within India. If you are a BSNL user, after the free minutes for calls are over, customers will be charged ₹1 per minute for local calls and ₹1.3 per minute for STD calls. Similarly, local SMS will be charged at 80 paise per SMS and national SMS at ₹20.

article_image4

BSNL 4G Service

For international SMS, customers have to pay ₹6 per SMS. For data, customers will be charged 25 paise per MB. BSNL has also introduced another new recharge plan. The price of this recharge plan is ₹797. In this recharge plan, users are provided with a validity of 300 days. Users are provided with unlimited voice calls, 2 GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day. However, these benefits will only be provided for the first 7 days. At the same time, after the 2 GB data limit is exhausted, customers are provided with internet access at a speed of 40 kbps.

