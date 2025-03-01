Chamoli avalanche: PM Modi assures Centre's assistance in rescue operation, confirms Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full support from the central government in the ongoing rescue operations to safely evacuate workers trapped in an avalanche-hit area near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone and took information about the rescue operation being carried out to safely evacuate the workers trapped in Mana of Chamoli district. He also took detailed information on the situation of rain and snowfall in the state. During this, the Prime Minister assured that the central government will provide all possible assistance to deal with any emergency," CM Dhami posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Chamoli avalanche: Rescue operations underway amid harsh weather

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman on Saturday said that the rescue and relief operations are taking place swiftly and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is monitoring the ongoing rescue operation.

"Inclement weather persists there. The Chief Minister is continuously monitoring the situation. He visited the control room twice yesterday. He sought a detailed update on everything. Rescue and relief operations are taking place swiftly," Vinod Kumar Suman told ANI.

He further said that the efforts to rescue 22 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers are underway.

"33 out of 55 people were rescued until yesterday. 22 people still remain to be rescued. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing for them," he added.

Chamoli avalanche: 200 rescuers ready for deployment

He further said that more than 200 people are ready to be dispatched to the spot for rescue operations.

"Four helicopters are operational. If needed, more facilities will be put in use. One Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force is on standby; once the weather clears, it will be here. The weather is clearing in Joshimath. We are setting up a helipad near Mana because our helipad is covered with snow. Snow-clearing operations are ongoing. We hope that after the helipad is prepared, the rescue and relief operations will further speed up," Suman said.

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Secretary said that due to continuous snowfall, rescue was halted at night.

"The rescue was halted at night because there was continuous snowfall...To ensure that there was no threat to rescue and relief teams, the operation was halted at night. It has resumed this morning...Our medical team in Joshimath is ready. They have all the necessary medicines...They have been briefed. Army, ITBP, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Health Department, District Administration, Police Administration are working diligently," he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 33 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers trapped under an avalanche near Mana village in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district have been rescued, officials said on Saturday.

The Uttarakhand government, on Friday, issued helpline numbers for people to get assistance or information related to the avalanche.

According to the Uttarakhand government's Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), people are encouraged to contact the helpline numbers, which are being operated through the state emergency operation centre of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority.

The Uttarakhand government has issued the following helpline numbers: Mobile No: 8218867005, 9058441404; Telephone No: 0135 2664315; Toll Free No: 1070.

(With inputs from ANI)

