Career Guide: Top 7 journalism colleges in India

Career
Check out these seven renowned institutions that offer excellent courses in mass media and communication.
ACJ offers courses in journalism and mass communication. It focuses on practical learning, including internships and media projects.
Offers diploma programs in Journalism, Advertising, and Public Relations. It is known for its industry-focused curriculum.
One of the oldest and most prestigious women’s colleges. It offers a BA (Hons) in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BMMMC).
A top-tier government institution specializing in journalism and mass communication. Offers postgraduate diploma courses in English, Hindi, and regional journalism.
Offers BA, MA, and PhD programs in Mass Communication and Journalism. Alumni include top journalists and media professionals in India.
A highly reputed institute offering a Master’s in Mass Communication (MMC).
Offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Media and Communication. Regular industry interactions, guest lectures, and workshops with media experts.
