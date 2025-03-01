Career

Career Guide: Top 7 journalism colleges in India

Want to make a career in journalism?

Check out these seven renowned institutions that offer excellent courses in mass media and communication.
 

Asian College of Journalism (ACJ)

ACJ offers courses in journalism and mass communication. It focuses on practical learning, including internships and media projects.

Xavier Institute of Communications (XIC), Mumbai

Offers diploma programs in Journalism, Advertising, and Public Relations. It is known for its industry-focused curriculum.

Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW), Delhi University

One of the oldest and most prestigious women’s colleges. It offers a BA (Hons) in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BMMMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi

A top-tier government institution specializing in journalism and mass communication. Offers postgraduate diploma courses in English, Hindi, and regional journalism.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi

Offers BA, MA, and PhD programs in Mass Communication and Journalism. Alumni include top journalists and media professionals in India.

Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication (SIMC), Pune

A highly reputed institute offering a Master’s in Mass Communication (MMC).

Department of Media Studies, Christ University, Bangalore

Offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Media and Communication. Regular industry interactions, guest lectures, and workshops with media experts.

