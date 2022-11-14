Shraddha murder: Shocking Delhi crime inspired by TV show 'Dexter'; incense used to evade smell

In a case of a romance gone horribly wrong, a man allegedly strangled his girlfriend, chopped her into pieces and scattered her body parts across Delhi. He would light incense sticks to evade the smell and police has said that the crime seems to be inspired by a TV show named 'Dexter'.

In a tragic example of love gone awry, a man allegedly killed his girlfriend by strangling her, dismembering her, and dispersing her body parts all around Delhi. Aftab Amin Poonawala had a live-in relationship with the victim, 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar. Her parents had disapproved to their relationship, so they had fled to Delhi.

The couple's relationship, however, took a turn for the worst when Shraddha allegedly began pressuring Aftab to be married. She had no idea that her boyfriend, who was reluctant to be married, would finish things in such a horrifyingly horrible manner. Until the victim's father filed a missing persons report and the police showed up at his house, the accused was walking scot-free.

Here's what had happened

The couple got into a heated dispute about marriage on May 18. Shraddha was allegedly choked by Aftab in the midst of the crisis. Police claims that he dismembered her body into several parts to avoid being apprehended.

Also Read | Delhi Police cracks brutal murder case; girl's body was chopped into 35 pieces; parts disposed of across city

Later, Aftab reportedly admitted to the authorities that he purchased a 300-litre refrigerator to keep Shraddha's remains. For the next 16 days, he would dispose of certain body pieces each night. In order to prevent the scent of decay from permeating the home, he used incense sticks.

The case has aspects from crafted stories from the television series 'Dexter', whose main character is a forensics specialist who also lives a double life as a vigilante serial murderer. Due to his training as a chef, Aftab was skilled with a meat knife, according to the authorities.

The couple, who had been co-workers in Mumbai when they first met, moved to Delhi at the beginning of this year since the woman's family did not support their interfaith (Hindu-Muslim) union. They resided in a leased flat in Mehrauli and worked in a contact centre for a global corporation in Delhi.

Also Read: As air quality improves in Delhi, officials lift ban on BS-4 diesel, BS-3 petrol vehicles