Bengaluru Police arrest techie after video of reckless bike ride with girlfriend goes viral (WATCH)

The investigation revealed that the techie and his friend, both from Chennai, had gone for a ride on February 22 at around 12:30 pm. While the man had moved to Bengaluru two years ago, his girlfriend joined him last year.

Bengaluru police arrested a techie after a video of him riding a Bullet motorcycle with his girlfriend seated on his lap went viral on social media. It is reportedly said that the incident took place on Sarjapur Main Road and drew widespread criticism from netizens.

According to Sarjapur police, the accused, a resident of Bellandur, was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The police took suo motu cognizance of the incident after the video surfaced online, showing the couple riding in a dangerous manner.

"She was upset over something, so I took her out for a ride. Even then, she wasn't in a good mood. To cheer her up, I asked her to sit on my lap while I rode. I had no idea this would get me into trouble with the police," the accused reportedly told investigators.

A fellow commuter recorded the ride and uploaded the footage on X (formerly Twitter), sparking outrage. Many users demanded strict legal action, prompting the police to step in.

"The accused claimed that his Bullet, which has a Tamil Nadu registration number, was sent back to Chennai last Monday. We will seize it when he brings it back," an investigating officer said.

On Friday, the techie was arrested but later released on station bail. Authorities have urged the public to follow road safety norms and avoid reckless behavior on city roads.

