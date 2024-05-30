Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jilted lover hacks woman to death in AP's Eluru, attempts suicide; disturbing CCTV video surfaces (WATCH)

    A 23-year-old man allegedly killed a woman he was in love with in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru on Thursday before attempting suicide, police said.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 30, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

    In a shocking turn of events, a young woman lost her life in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, after she was brutally attacked with a knife by a 23-year-old man she had refused to enter a relationship with.

    The victim, identified as Jakkula Ratna Grace, hailing from Emrsi Colony in Eluru, was accosted by a man named T Yesu Ratnam, who claimed to be in love with her. Despite repeated refusals from Ratna, Yesu Ratnam persistently pursued her, demanding her affection.

    The tragedy unfolded on Thursday in broad daylight when Ratna encountered Yesu Ratnam near her residence. Despite her steadfast rejections, he unleashed a frenzied attack on Ratna with a knife he had brought along. The assault proved fatal, and Ratna succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

    Please note: Below video has disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.

    In a desperate turn, Yesu Ratnam also attempted to end his own life using the same knife with which he had inflicted fatal wounds upon Ratna. Yesuratnam was rushed to Eluru Government Hospital in critical condition, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

    Eluru district superintendent of police Mary Prasanthi said Yesu Ratnam from Musunuru village slit J Ratna Grace's throat and later tried to kill himself.

    "It's a love affair. He (Ratnam) cut her throat and then tried to kill himself. While the girl died on the spot, the accused is in the hospital and his condition is critical," the official said.

    A murder case was registered. The heinous crime has sent shockwaves throughout the community, highlighting the alarming rise in incidents of gender-based violence and harassment.

    Last Updated May 30, 2024, 5:53 PM IST
