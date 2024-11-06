spirituality
Chhath Puja is a major Hindu festival, celebrated throughout India, especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It takes place five days after Diwali.
Chhath Puja 2024 falls on Thursday, November 7th. The festival involves worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, with two Arghya offerings.
Arghya is offered to the setting sun on Shashthi and to the rising sun on Saptami, marking the completion of the Chhath fast.
The setting sun Arghya will be offered on Thursday, November 7th, starting at 05:32 PM.
The rising sun Arghya, completing the fast, will be offered on Friday, November 8th, starting at 06:42 AM.