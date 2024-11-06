spirituality

Chhath Puja 2024: Arghya Offering Time

Chhath Puja: A Major Festival

Chhath Puja is a major Hindu festival, celebrated throughout India, especially in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It takes place five days after Diwali.

When is Chhath Puja 2024?

Chhath Puja 2024 falls on Thursday, November 7th. The festival involves worshipping the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, with two Arghya offerings.

Two Arghya Offerings to the Sun

Arghya is offered to the setting sun on Shashthi and to the rising sun on Saptami, marking the completion of the Chhath fast.

Setting Sun Arghya Timing

The setting sun Arghya will be offered on Thursday, November 7th, starting at 05:32 PM.

Rising Sun Arghya Timing

The rising sun Arghya, completing the fast, will be offered on Friday, November 8th, starting at 06:42 AM.

