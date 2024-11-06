Explained: Why Netanyahu fired Israel Defense Minister Gallant and what it means for the Middle East crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, citing a “crisis of trust” between the two, amid growing domestic opposition to Israel's ongoing campaign in Gaza and disputes over key military and political strategies.

The dismissal marks a dramatic shakeup in Israel’s war cabinet as Netanyahu’s administration faces increased pressure on multiple fronts, including the military campaign, internal opposition, and relations with international allies.

In a public statement, Netanyahu attributed Gallant’s removal to “eroded confidence” that had fractured their once-productive working relationship. He explained that, although they had worked closely and effectively in the initial phases of the war, recent months revealed “significant gaps” between them regarding the campaign's direction.

In a statement, Netanyahu said: “In the midst of a war, full trust between the prime minister and the defence minister is more essential than ever. Unfortunately, although there was such trust and very productive work in the first months of the campaign, over recent months, this trust has fractured between myself and the defence minister.”

Israel PM added that “significant gaps emerged between Gallant and me in the handling of the campaign.”

Gallant responded on social media, saying the security of Israel “was and will always remain the mission of my life.” His dismissal is set to take effect within 48 hours, pending governmental and Knesset approvals.

"I salute Israel’s fallen troops and their families, our wounded veterans, the hostages and their families, all of the IDF’s troops and security forces. I trust you and salute you," he wrote in another post on X.

Israel Katz, who currently serves as foreign minister and is a close ally of Netanyahu, has been appointed to replace Gallant as defense minister. A seasoned Cabinet minister, Katz expressed gratitude to Netanyahu and vowed to steer Israel’s security forces toward victory against the nation’s adversaries.

At 69, Katz brings limited direct military experience, having served as a junior officer decades ago, but he has played a significant role in Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet over the years. Gideon Saar, once a political rival of Netanyahu and now an ally since rejoining the government in September, will assume the position of foreign minister.

Israel President reacts to Gallant's sacking

The president of Israel, Isaac Herzog, reacted on X after Netanyahu sacked his defence minister.

“The last thing Israel needs right now is an upheaval and a rupture in the middle of the war. Israel’s security must be above all considerations,” he wrote in Hebrew.

“One hundred and one hostages are still in enemy captivity this evening. Thousands of bereaved girls and family members mourn their shattered world. Many reservists bear the burden of protecting the people and the homeland and cry out together with their families for a broad Israeli partnership. Thousands of our brothers are evacuated from their homes for over a year.”

He added, “We must not go back towards the abyss! Israel’s enemies are only waiting for a sign of weakness, disintegration or division within us.”

He then said the role of Israel’s leadership is to “act with great responsibility” at this time.

Gallant addresses nation after Netanyahu fires him

A few hours after facing the axe, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant addressed the nation. Here's Gallant's full speech:

A few minutes before eight o’clock, the prime minister informed me that he has decided to dismiss me from my position as defense minister, in the midst of the war.

I made it clear to the prime minister that my priorities, which have remained constant and clear throughout nearly fifty years of public service, are as follows: The State of Israel; the IDF and the security establishment, and only afterward, everything else, including my personal future.

The decision to dismiss me comes after a series of impressive achievements, unprecedented in the history of the State of Israel. Achievements of the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Mossad and the entire security system.

We struck in Gaza and Lebanon, in Judea and Samaria. We eliminated terrorist leaders across the Middle East and, for the first time ever, carried out a precise and lethal strike in Iran, among other operations.

I am proud of the security establishment’s achievements. I trust the commanders and the soldiers. Israel’s security has been and remains the mission of my life, and I am committed to it.

Since October 7, I have focused on one and only one issue: victory in the war.

Throughout the past year, I led the security establishment to achieve this goal for the State of Israel and its citizens, providing full support to the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Mossad and the Ministry of Defense.

My dismissal stems from disagreements on three main issues:

The first is my firm stance that everyone of conscription age must serve in the IDF and defend the State of Israel.

This issue is no longer just a social matter; it is the most critical matter for our existence — the security of the State of Israel and the people living in Zion.

In this campaign, we have lost hundreds of soldiers, we have suffered thousands of wounded and disabled, and the war is still continuing.

The coming years will present us with complex challenges; wars are not over, and the sound of battle has not ceased. We must face these future challenges head-on and prepare.

Under these circumstances, there is no choice — everyone must serve in the IDF and participate in the mission to defend the State of Israel.

We must not allow a discriminatory and corrupt law to pass in the Knesset that would exempt tens of thousands of citizens from bearing this burden. The time for change has come.

The second issue is our moral obligation and responsibility to bring our kidnapped sons and daughters back home as quickly as possible, with as many alive as possible, to their families.

Based on my role, experience and the military achievements of the past year, with a clear-eyed view of reality, I state that this is achievable but involves painful compromises that Israel can bear, and the IDF can deal with.

We cannot bring back those hostages who have died.

There is and will not be any atonement for abandoning the captives. It will be a mark of Cain on the forehead of Israeli society and those leading this mistaken path.

The third issue is the necessity of drawing lessons through a thorough and relevant investigation. When it comes to the national level — political, security and military — there is a name for uncovering the truth and learning from it: a state commission of inquiry.

I have said and I repeat, I am responsible for the security establishment over the past two years — for the successes and the failures. Only sunlight and a truthful investigation will allow us to learn and build our strength to face future challenges.

I state here, as clearly and explicitly as possible, that difficult challenges still await us; against Iran and its proxies in the region.

The security establishment is strong; we strike our enemies and defeat them. But the battle is not over. Unfortunately, we are destined to live for many more years by the sword, but it is better that the sword remains in our hands than is placed at our throats.

In this regard, I say: The IDF and other security organizations are the shield that grants life to the State of Israel. I have not allowed and will not allow any harm to come to the IDF or the other security organizations, the commanders, and the soldiers.

Citizens of Israel, I will continue to uphold my priorities and the principles I have outlined. Throughout my years in the IDF, in training and operations, on land, above water and below, I learned that in conditions of darkness and fog, one must navigate by the compass. In our situation, when the fog of war is thick and moral darkness surrounds us, I cling to the compass.

My hope is that, in addition to the security establishment, which has always followed this path, our elected officials will also adopt it. It is the right thing to do both practically and morally.

Here, on this occasion, I wish to salute the fallen and their families, the wounded and the disabled, the captives and their families, and the IDF fighters wherever they may be. I trust you and salute you.

Protests erupt over Gallant's sacking

The decision has already sparked protests across Tel Aviv, with political opposition leaders calling for larger demonstrations. The protesters are calling on his successor Israel Katz to prioritise a hostage deal to return the captives still held in Gaza, according to Reuters.

Chanting slogans against the government and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the demonstrators held up signs with slogans such as “We deserve better leaders” and “Leaving no one behind!”

Opposition figures and activists expressed deep concern over Gallant’s firing, warning that such a move could further destabilize Israel’s strategy amid the conflict.

Opposition Chief Yair Lapid told the Israeli newspaper that the salute given by fired defence minister Yoav Gallant will be “engraved in the memory of every Israeli”.

“This is how an officer and fighter who was fired only because he refused to prefer Netanyahu’s wretched politics over the good of the fighters and the lives of the hostages,” Lapid said.

Internal divisions behind Gallant sacking

Gallant, who previously voiced support for a negotiated hostage release deal with Hamas, had clashed with Netanyahu over prioritizing this goal over continued military operations. Gallant also opposed the exemption of Ultra Orthodox citizens from military service, a point of contention among Israeli lawmakers.

Gallant's open frustrations over the government’s post-war planning for Gaza and his opposition to indefinite control over the region further strained his relationship with Netanyahu. In response to Gallant’s concerns, Netanyahu stated his refusal to “exchange Hamastan for Fatahstan,” signaling resistance to considering rival Palestinian group Fatah as an alternative to Hamas rule in Gaza.

This dismissal follows a previous attempt by Netanyahu to oust Gallant in March 2023 over his criticism of judicial reforms. Public outcry forced Netanyahu to reinstate him, leading to what was known as “Gallant Night.” Since then, Gallant had continued advocating for critical policy changes, particularly regarding military service requirements and post-war strategies for Gaza, which reportedly fueled recent tensions.

US reacts to Gallant's dismissal

Gallant’s dismissal coincides with the US presidential election day, a critical timing noted by Israeli media, considering the United States’ close alliance with Israel. Gallant was known to have a strong working relationship with the White House.

National Security Council expressed its appreciation for Gallant’s partnership in defense matters, while emphasizing continued collaboration with Israel’s next defense minister.

A representative for the White House's National Security Council said on Tuesday: "Minister Gallant has been an important partner on all matters related to the defence of Israel. As close partners, we will continue to work collaboratively with Israel’s next minister of defence."

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has said that Yoav Gallant, who has been fired as defence minister, was a “trusted partner” and that America’s commitment to Israel’s security “remains ironclad”.

Pentagon spokesperson Maj Gen Patrick Ryder added in a statement: “The US Department of Defense will continue to work closely with Israel’s next Minister of Defense.”

A senior US official said it has “real questions” about the reasons Netanyahu fired Gallant and “what is driving the decision”, the Israeli paper Haaretz reported.

It quoted the official as saying the Israeli prime minister’s decision was “surprising” and “concerning, especially in the middle of two wars and as Israel prepares to defend against a potential attack from Iran”.

The official added, “We have real questions about the reasons for Gallant’s firing and about what is driving the decision.”

Implications of Gallant's sacking amidst Middle East crisis

The dismissal comes at a critical juncture. Israeli forces remain heavily engaged in Gaza, over a year after launching an invasion that has led to the deaths of over 42,000 Palestinians, including many civilians, and caused extensive destruction. Simultaneously, Israeli ground troops are advancing in a month-long ground offensive against Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon. The ongoing conflicts have resulted in the loss of hundreds of Israeli soldiers.

With Israel’s security policy in flux, Gallant’s exit may lead to a sharper military focus in Gaza, reducing the likelihood of diplomatic efforts for hostage negotiations. His departure could steer Netanyahu’s coalition toward a more unified but intensified military strategy, as far-right voices within the government gain greater influence over policy direction.

Israel’s Hostages and Missing Families Forum, representing families of individuals held by Hamas since the October 7 attack, condemned Gallant’s removal. The organization urged Katz to prioritize a comprehensive agreement to secure the hostages’ release, calling the dismissal an obstruction to a potential deal. More than 100 hostages remain unaccounted for over a year since their capture, adding urgency to the calls for negotiations.

The dismissal of Gallant, who opposed an exemption bill for Ultra Orthodox citizens, is expected to shift Israel’s defense strategy. Analysts suggest that Katz’s hawkish stance might lead to an intensified military campaign, with increased resistance to concessions in any hostage negotiations.

"Netanyahu’s firing of Gallant is far more dangerous for Israel now than it was last time around. The prime minister has booted the experienced ex-general at the political helm of the military, an independent thinker dedicated to the security of Israel who sought to strengthen the army despite the potential political cost. Highly regarded by the troops, his casual ouster, and replacement by the lightweight Katz, can only undermine military competence, unity and morale, and raise new concerns in parts of the Israeli public about the oversight of the people’s army," wrote David Horovitz, founder of Times of Israel, in a column.

"In truth, however, it is Netanyahu’s unconscionable and reckless decision to dismiss a courageous, principled and patriotic defense minister at the height of a bitter war, undermining the internal cohesion on which Israel’s vital resilience depends, that will delight and potentially benefit Israel’s enemies," he added.

