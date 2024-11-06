UP SHOCKER! Constable, his wife pulls woman shopkeeper by hair, thrashes her after fight over dues (WATCH)

A video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, showing a uniformed constable and his wife assaulting a woman shopkeeper inside a local grocery store allegedly over a pending payment dispute.

The violent confrontation which took place at the Shiv Amul Dairy in Saket Colony, shows the officer reportedly grabbing and pulling the woman by her hair and brutally beating her after she asked for money he allegedly owed her.

The CCTV footage, now widely circulated on social media, captures the alarming moments in which the constable, and his wife can be seen having an argument with the woman. Soon, the situation escalates, and the constable forcibly pulls the woman by her hair then he and his wife deliver a series of blows, before fleeing the scene.

The video has gone viral, sparking outrage and igniting a wave of anger among users online who demanded strict action against the constable.

A user wrote, "A case needs to be filed against this cowardly, dishonest police".

Another user commented, "This incident not only undermines people's trust in the law but also raises serious concerns about women’s safety. The role of the police is to assist citizens, not to misuse their power. The administration should take strict action in this matter".

