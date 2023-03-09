Shocking: Rajasthan woman judge's photos morphed, blackmailed with demand for Rs 20 lakh

The culprit edited the photos taken from the judge's social media profile and sent them to her chambers in the court as well as her residence.

In a shocking incident, a woman judge was allegedly blackmailed by a man who demanded Rs 20 lakh by threatening to release her morphed photographs to the public, police said.

Police said that the suspect had been identified, and a manhunt had been launched to nab him. According to the police, the judge's photographs were downloaded from her social media account. Then, the accused edited the photos and sent them to her chambers in the court as well as her residence.

A case in this regard was registered on February 28. No arrest has been made so far, police said.

In the FIR, the judge complained that on February 7, her stenographer brought a parcel delivered by a man who claimed that it was from her children's school. When the stenographer asked his name, he left.

The parcel contained some sweets, morphed obscene photographs of the judge and a letter. In the letter, the blackmailer threatened to make the photographs public if the judge did not pay Rs 20 lakh, the FIR said.

"Be ready with Rs 20 lakh. Otherwise, I will spoil you and your family. Time and place will be informed soon," the letter read.

Another parcel containing similar items was sent to the judge's residence 20 days later. That's when she lodged an FIR, police said.

A man, who appeared to be in his 20s, was seen delivering the parcel to her chambers in the CCTV camera footage taken from the court, police said.

