    Bengaluru: How a Class 9 boy impressed PM Modi with unique 'waste to wealth' recycling initiative

    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 7 lauded a Bengaluru-based doctor and his son for recycling unused papers and using them as a rough book. The doctor had posted a tweet along with a picture of unused sheets from notebooks to be bound and reused for rough work and other purposes.

    On March 5, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, who works as senior interventional cardiologist at Sakra World Hospital, posted a tweet and said, "Every academic year-end, my son diligently removes unused sheets from his notebooks and I get them bound. #ReduceRecycleReuse."

    Also read: Under Modi, India more likely to respond to Pak provocations with force than in the past: US Intel report

    Aditya Deepak Avadhani, a student of Deens Academy, was in the spotlight after his father Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy tweeted a picture of a notebook.

    Reacting to this Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "A good team effort this, with a larger message of sustainable living. Compliments to your son and you. Would urge others as well to share similar efforts, which will create greater awareness on recycling and “waste to wealth.”

    Also read: Excise policy case: BRS MLC Kavitha reaches Delhi, to appear before ED for questioning on March 11

    Meanwhile, Dr Deepak's tweet has gathered 7,137 likes and 1.6 million views. The PM's retweet had garnered over 20k likes. "A simple thing we do in our day to day lives! Became viral and how! All credit to my wife and son for their efforts at recycling that I'm basking in this glory of sorts!" tweeted the doctor later.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 10:37 AM IST
