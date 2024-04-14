Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! Rajasthan woman dragged, paraded semi-naked over affair with married man

    The incident took place in Rajasthan's Barmer district at Sarwadi village, the video and pictures surfaced on social media platforms

    SHOCKING Rajasthan woman dragged, paraded semi-naked over affair with married man RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    A woman in Rajasthan's Barmer district was allegedly paraded partly nude after having an affair with a married man, authorities said on Sunday (April 14). A claimed video of the event in Sarwadi village has appeared on social media networks.

    According to authorities, the man's wife and family members discovered his romance with the woman. In the footage, a lady is seen pulling a half-naked victim by the hair while pleading.Samdari police stationSamdari police station

    Kundan Kawaria, Superintendent of Police in Barmer, stated that after a complaint was registered at the Samdari police station, two ladies were held while the victim was being counselled.

    More details to follows

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 4:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Iran attack on Israel: Embassy of India in Tehran activates additional helpline numbers for assistance gcw

    Iran's attack on Israel: Embassy of India in Tehran activates additional helpline numbers for assistance

    Canada 24-year-old Indian student shot dead inside his car in Vancouver gcw

    Canada: 24-year-old Indian student shot dead inside his car in Vancouver

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's poll manifesto promises 3 bullet trains North, South and East, shorter waiting list & more gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's poll manifesto promises 3 bullet trains, shorter waiting list & more

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system anr

    Indian Army, DRDO successfully test indigenous man-portable anti-tank guided missile weapon system

    Iran will meet our reaction, warns Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon; assures safety of Indian workers snt

    Iran will meet our reaction, warns Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon; assures safety of Indian workers

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'Madness': Kevin Pietersen reveals scary flight journey to avoid Iran's missiles ahead of MI vs CSK clash osf

    'Madness': Kevin Pietersen reveals scary flight journey to avoid Iran's missiles ahead of MI vs CSK clash

    Summer skin care: 7 essential products for healthy, glowing skin gcw eai

    Summer skin care: 7 essential products for healthy, glowing skin

    Salman Khan house shootout: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility; read his Facebook post RBA

    Salman Khan house shootout: Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi claims responsibility; read Facebook post

    Vishu 2024: Mammootty to Manju Warrier, Malayalam stars extend New Year greetings anr

    Vishu 2024: Mammootty to Manju Warrier, Malayalam stars extend New Year greetings

    Iran attack on Israel: Embassy of India in Tehran activates additional helpline numbers for assistance gcw

    Iran's attack on Israel: Embassy of India in Tehran activates additional helpline numbers for assistance

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon