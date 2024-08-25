Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking! Bihar man swallows keys, knife, nail cutters over online game addiction, miraculously survives

    A man from Bihar's Motihari miraculously survived after he swallowed a bunch of keys, two nail cutters, and a knife over his online game addiction.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 25, 2024, 7:24 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 25, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

    In a shocking and bizarre incident, a man swallowed several metal items, including a bunch of keys, a knife and two nail cutters after he was not allowed by his family to play an online mobile game. However, he, miraculously survived. 

    The incident happened in Chandimari locality in Bihar's Motihari.

    As per media reports, the man was addicted to social media, online gaming and net surfing on smartphone. According to the man's mother, he used to spend most of this time watching videos/reels, due to which he became mentally weak.

    Earlier, he used to play online games like PUBG. The family even consulted a doctor for his health.

    Recently, he started swallowing metal objects one by one without anyone’s knowledge. The mother said that he had a motive to prove himself different and better than others through such acts.

    The recent incident came to limelight when the man's family was looking for the missing bunch of keys when he told that he had swallowed it. He was then rushed to a doctor.

    A sonography and ultrasound were conducted, and to everyone's shock, it showed there were many metal items in his stomach.

    Dr Amit Kumar, a doctor working at the private hospital operated upon the man for around one hour, during which doctors removed all the items, including keys, nail cutters that he had swallowed.

    The man miraculously survived and was out of danger following his operation.

    "He had swallowed a bunch of keys, a single key, two nail cutters and a knife after he was not allowed to play video games following an argument. He swallowed all these items in anger. He is now stable and out of danger," Dr Kumar said.

