Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauds PM Modi's move to set up fast-track courts for paper leak cases. Modi vows strict action against culprits. The opposition CJP calls it a post-damage remedy and demands Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to set up fast-track courts for speedy trials in paper leak cases, calling it a reflection of the government's firm resolve to empower the country's youth. In an X post, Singh said that the future of the younger generations remains a core focus of the Centre, stating that their fast-track courts would allow for strict actions against those involved in such acts that can harm the aspirations of youth. "Securing the future of India's youth is the topmost priority of PM Shri @narendramodi-led NDA Government. PM Modi's decision to establish Fast Track Courts for speedy trials in paper leak cases reflects his firm resolve and unwavering commitment towards empowering youth. This decisive step will ensure swift and strict action against those who jeopardize the aspirations and future of our youth," Singh posted on X.

Singh's remarks came after PM Modi emphasised the importance of the youth's future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that nothing is more important than the welfare and future of the country's youth. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote, adding that relevant authorities had been directed to take all necessary measures.

The Prime Minister's assurance comes amid students' protests led in Delhi and other cities.

Opposition Criticises Move, Demands Resignation

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first reaction to the ongoing protests, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) representative Ashutosh Ranka on Thursday stated that the PM is focusing on remedies after the damage is done, rather than addressing the root cause. Speaking to ANI, Ranka stressed that paper leaks will continue as long as corrupt and incompetent individuals remain in the system. He alleged that such individuals operate paper leaks like an "organised mafia," adding that the problem will not be resolved while Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan remains in office.

Ranka had also said that the protesters were ready for dialogue with the government but questioned why their time was being wasted when their demands were clear on July 20. "But if they want to talk, they can come. We wanted to talk two days ago. We have wasted our time there. If they want to talk, they can come. Why are they wasting our time? Our demands are clear. We want the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan," he said. (ANI)