Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is under scrutiny as images from his 1997 student protest against an alleged paper leak in Odisha resurface amid the NEET controversy. Opposition leaders are using the visuals to question his response to current exam-related issues, drawing parallels between his past activism and present role.

1997 Protest Returns to the Spotlight

As the controversy surrounding the NEET examination and the ongoing CJP-led protests intensifies, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is facing fresh political scrutiny—not just over the present, but also because of his past. Nearly three decades after he led a student agitation against an alleged examination paper leak in Odisha, photographs and videos from 1997 have resurfaced on social media, becoming a talking point in the national debate.

At the time, Pradhan was an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader who joined fellow students in protesting against an alleged paper leak in a state-level examination. The demonstrations demanded a fair probe, strict action against those responsible and measures to safeguard the credibility of the examination system. The visuals, showing a young Pradhan marching with students and raising slogans, have now gone viral as opposition parties question the Centre's handling of the current education controversy.

The resurfacing of these images has added an unexpected political twist to the ongoing protests, with many observers drawing parallels between Pradhan's role as a student activist and his present responsibilities as India's Education Minister.

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Old Images, New Political Debate

The viral photographs and videos have sparked a sharp political debate. Opposition leaders have cited Pradhan's participation in the 1997 agitation while demanding accountability over the current examination-related controversy. On social media, users have widely shared the old visuals, arguing that the leader who once protested against alleged examination irregularities is now facing similar questions from students seeking transparency.

Several posts described the situation as history coming full circle, suggesting that the issues of examination integrity continue to dominate public discourse decades later. Others questioned whether leaders should be judged by the same principles they championed during their years in student politics.

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Supporters of the BJP, however, argue that the comparison overlooks significant differences between the two incidents. They maintain that the circumstances surrounding the present controversy are far more complex and involve large-scale national examinations, making direct comparisons with a state-level issue from the 1990s misleading.

Meanwhile, Pradhan has consistently maintained that the government is committed to protecting the integrity of India's examination system and ensuring transparency through institutional processes.

A Reminder That Exam Integrity Remains a National Issue

Beyond politics, the resurfaced images have revived a larger conversation about examination reforms in India. From state-level paper leak allegations in the 1990s to present-day debates over competitive entrance examinations, concerns about fairness, transparency and accountability have remained recurring challenges for successive governments.

The renewed attention on Pradhan's activist past has highlighted how public expectations evolve when former protesters become policymakers. For some, the old photographs serve as a reminder of his commitment to student issues during his early political career. For others, they raise questions about whether today's response reflects the ideals he once publicly defended.

Regardless of political affiliations, the viral images have struck a chord because they connect two moments separated by nearly 30 years but united by a common concern—the credibility of India's examination system. As demands for education reforms continue and the debate over student welfare intensifies, Pradhan's 1997 protest has become more than a historical footnote. It now stands at the centre of a broader national discussion about trust, accountability and the future of examinations in India.

Also Read: NEET paper leak: Protests continue as CJP rejects govt's offer