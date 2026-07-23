Congress's KC Venugopal rejected Kiren Rijiju's claim that the Opposition is avoiding a NEET debate, calling it 'misleading.' He reiterated the demand for the Education Minister's resignation before any parliamentary discussion on the issue.

Opposition Demands Minister's Resignation

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday rejected Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's allegation that the Opposition was avoiding a discussion in Parliament on the NEET paper leak issue, asserting that the Opposition has consistently sought accountability from the government and demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal termed Rijiju's remarks "misleading" and said the country was demanding action against the minister responsible for the alleged examination irregularities. "Whatever the Parliamentary Affairs Minister is saying is a completely misleading statement. From day one, the entire nation--students, families, and citizens--all are demanding the resignation of the Education Minister, who is totally responsible for the entire crisis," Venugopal said.

He said the Congress was seeking the Education Minister's resignation before a discussion takes place in Parliament. "Let the Prime Minister sack him from the Ministry. Let us have a discussion with an open mind regarding the future. The government is not ready to do all these things. For the first three days, they were not even ready to discuss it; now they see the country's sentiments. A discussion would mean the answers would be given by this very minister. We are simply asking for the resignation of the minister," he added.

Rijiju Accuses Opposition of Stalling Debate

Earlier, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of fleeing from a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, stating that INDIA bloc leaders began imposing conditions despite initially agreeing to a debate in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju pointed out that he had reached out to Opposition members across party lines to facilitate a structured debate. However, he claimed that as time progressed, the Opposition began offering "excuses" to stall proceedings. "Today, we hoped to initiate a debate on the NEET exam paper leak. Yesterday, we held talks with several leaders from opposition parties, as well as leaders across party lines, and everyone agreed on finding a way forward. However, as time progressed, they began imposing conditions again and making various excuses. Still, by evening, we were hopeful of finding a resolution through discussions with the Congress and other Opposition colleagues, especially since the Prime Minister made it abundantly clear today that complete measures are being taken to safeguard the lives and security of students and youth, and that no laxity or compromise will be tolerated," Rijiju said.

NDA, INDIA MPs Face-Off in Parliament

The statements follow high drama inside the Parliament premises earlier in the day, where a direct face-off broke out between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs at Makar Dwar. While Opposition members protested against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, NDA parliamentarians demonstrated against the Opposition's stance, accusing them of blocking debate and spreading misinformation.

Tensions flared when CPI(M) MP John Brittas was seen pulling a poster from the hands of BJP leader Arun Singh. With MPs from both camps standing face-to-face, Parliament security personnel formed a human chain to keep the two groups apart. Slogans were also exchanged between Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP leaders during the confrontation.

Speaking on the clash, BJP MP Sambit Patra accused the Congress of evading debate, citing ongoing dialogues between senior BJP leaders, student groups, and activist Sonam Wangchuk over the past three days. (ANI)