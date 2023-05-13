Shikaripura Election Results 2023: BS Yediyurappa's son B Y Vijayendra leads in Shikaripura

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election, BS Yediyurappa defeated opposition Congress candidate Goni Malatesha by a margin of 35,397 votes to win the seat.

Shikaripura Assembly constituency is one of the 224 assembly constituencies of Karnataka. It's one of the eight Vidhan Sabha constituencies that make up the Shimoga Lok Sabha Constituency. The counting of the votes is underway and the voting took place on May 10.

The counting of votes began at eight this morning to determine the results of the Shikaripura Assembly constituency election in Karnataka.

After a few rounds of counting, BY Vijayendra, the son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, is in the lead in the Shikaripura assembly constituency. The fact that Independent SP Nagaraja Gowda, a Congress rebel, comes in second place to Vijayendra in this Yediyurappa family seat is an intriguing aspect.

Shikaripura will witness G.B. Malatesh from Indian National Congress (INC) vs BY Vijayendra and son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll battle. Out of 224 seats, the winning party needs 113 to form the government in Karnataka. The overall voter turnout in the Shikaripura Assembly Constituency was 82.57 percent in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election, BS Yediyurappa defeated opposition Congress candidate Goni Malatesha by a margin of 35,397 votes to win the seat. Malatesha received 51,586 votes, and HT Balegar of the JD(S) received 13,191 votes to finish as the second runner-up.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, B.Y. Raghavendra of the Bharatiya Janata Party defeated S. Madhubangarappa of the Janata Dal (Secular) by a margin of 223360 votes to win the Shimoga Lok Sabha (MP) Seat.

Since 2004, the BJP has been unstoppable in Shikaripura, hence this election will be a prestige contest for Goni Malatesha and B Y Vijayendra. Sudhakar Shetty is the Janata Dal(Secular) (JDS) candidate.

The single-largest party, the BJP, formed the state government in 2018 but only lasted a week after failing to pass the Assembly's floor test.

This came after a coalition between the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, which had HD Kumaraswamy as its chief minister, and lasted for 14 months before Yediyurappa and the BJP took back control of the southern state.