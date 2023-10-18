Shashi Tharoor shares Kerala style Dandiya dance; Video goes viral

Navratri is celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India. The festival typically spans nine nights and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga.

The festival is marked by prayers, fasting, cultural performances, and vibrant decorations in homes and temples. People from various regions of India come together to celebrate the triumph of good over evil and seek blessings from the divine.

Big celebrations will take place in North India during Navratri days. Dandiya celebrations in Gujarat are very famous for that. Dandiya festival is a traditional dance form in which people dressed in traditional clothes dance with coloured long sticks.

Amid Navratri celebration, a video has gone viral on social media where a group of folk dancers from Kerala performing dandiya-type dance. The video was shared by Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor on his twitter handle.

He tweeted by saying " “Attention Gujarati sisters! This Navaratri, check out dandiya Kerala style!”

A group of women are dancing with long sticks in their hands while performing. The women are dressed in traditional white saree with golden borders

Navratri is a nine-day festival celebrated with great devotion in India. Each of these nine days is dedicated to honouring a different form of Goddess Durga, the Navadurgas.

Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, on the tenth day, symbolizes the victory of Lord Rama over the demon king Ravana and is celebrated with the burning of effigies and grand processions. Navratri is a time of spiritual reflection, cultural unity, and joyous festivities.

