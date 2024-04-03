Maharashtra: Fatal fire breaks out in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, claims seven lives

According to Manoj Lohiya, the Police Commissioner of Sambhaji Nagar, the fire originated from the Alam Tailors shop. While the flames did not spread to the residential areas on the upper floors of the building, it is suspected that the victims may have tragically died after inhaling the smoke.

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Wednesday (April 3) where as many as seven individuals lost their lives in a fire accident. The incident took place when a massive fire erupted in a tailoring shop around 4 am, sending shockwaves through the neighborhood.

Despite the swift response of firefighters, who swiftly arrived at the scene and doused the flames, the inferno had already claimed the lives of three women, two men, and two children.

ED files money laundering case against TMC leader Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query row

According to Manoj Lohiya, the Police Commissioner of Sambhaji Nagar, the fire originated from the Alam Tailors shop. While the flames did not spread to the residential areas on the upper floors of the building, it is suspected that the victims may have tragically died after inhaling the smoke.

Currently, authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, seeking to ascertain the circumstances that led to this devastating incident. Post-mortem examinations have been ordered for the deceased individuals as part of the ongoing investigation.

Bengaluru drone start-up that assisted in Silkyara tunnel rescue of trapped miners gets national recognition