Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru drone start-up that assisted in Silkyara tunnel rescue of trapped miners gets national recognition

    Drone startup Squadrone Infra and Mining, which played a role in the successful rescue mission of trapped miners at the Sikyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, Tuesday said its in-house research and development (R&D) unit has been officially recognised by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

    Bengaluru drone start-up that assisted in Silkyara tunnel rescue of trapped miners gets national recognition gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), which is part of the Ministry of Science and Technology, has officially recognized Squadrone Infra and Mining, a city-based drone startup that contributed to the successful rescue operation of trapped miners at the Sikyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

    "This recognition from DSIR is a significant milestone for our R&D efforts in drone-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) surveillance technologies," stated Cyriac Joseph, CEO of Squadrone. He said, "It supports our attempts to expand the frontiers of scientific inquiry and advancement. We are honored to support India's increasing reputation as a major hub for global R&D."

    The business stated that Squadrone's persistent dedication to innovation and quality in research is demonstrated by this honor, and that Squadrone also played a crucial part in the recent rescue operation of trapped miners at the Silkyara tunnel. Technology-driven mining services provider Squadrone has over thirty years of experience in the mining and tunneling industries. It also has a thorough grasp of drone technology and its specific uses.

    Over the past seven years, the company has focused specifically on digital transformation through AI & ML exclusively in the mining and tunnelling sectors, according to the firm. "With a strong team of mining engineers, blasting engineers, drone pilots, UAV engineers, geologists, geophysicists, GIS experts, and civil engineers," the firm stated.

    The company claimed that it provides India's mining and tunneling sector with the best drone-based technology available through strategic technical collaborations and international tie-ups, especially in the areas of mine safety, mine planning and design, and drilling and blasting. "The company, being mining engineers, offers cutting-edge drone-based solutions to mining companies instead of just selling drones," the statement continued.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi's vision for peace: Watch ground report on Peace Agreements AJR

    From conflict to concord: How PM Modi reshaped North East with 11 peace accords (WATCH)

    IAF uses 5 helicopters to tests emergency landing strip on Jammu-Srinagar national highway (WATCH)

    IAF uses 5 helicopters to test emergency landing strip on Jammu-Srinagar national highway (WATCH)

    Kerala witnesses record electricity consumption amid soaring temperature rkn

    Kerala witnesses record electricity consumption amid soaring temperature

    Bolero SUV fitted with self-driving technology impresses Anand Mahindra (WATCH)

    IITian's Bolero SUV fitted with self-driving technology impresses Anand Mahindra (WATCH)

    Kerala: PhD student found dead inside Central University campus in Kasaragod rkn

    Kerala: PhD student found dead inside Central University campus in Kasaragod

    Recent Stories

    cricket "I made an error": Umpire Marais Erasmus reflects on England vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup final controversy osf

    "I made an error": Umpire Marais Erasmus reflects on England vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup final controversy

    Aadujeevitham The Goat Life: Blessy talks about Prithviraj and Goat's intimate scene RBA

    Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: Blessy talks about Prithviraj and Goat's intimate scene

    Car to silver Laxmi-Ganesh gift hamper: Gifts Nita, Mukesh Ambani gave Radhika Merchant RKK

    Car to Laxmi-Ganesh hamper: Gifts Nita, Mukesh Ambani gave Radhika

    iPhone 16 series leak: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature vertical camera layout? gcw

    iPhone 16 series leak: Upcoming Apple smartphone to feature vertical camera layout?

    Anti-Muslim incidents hit record high in United States amid Israel-Gaza conflict; sees 56% rise in 2023 snt

    Anti-Muslim incidents hit record high in United States amid Israel-Gaza conflict; sees 56% rise in 2023

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon