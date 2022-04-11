Setback for Sasikala as court rejects her plea to be AIADMK general secretary

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's confidante Sasikala suffered a major setback on Monday after a city civil court in Chennai dismissed her petition seeking the right to be general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's confidante Sasikala suffered a major setback on Monday after a city civil court in Chennai dismissed her petition seeking the right to be general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The decision to elect Sasikala as AIADMK general secretary after the demise of former chief minister Jayalalithaa passed away and the relevant files were handed over to Sasikala by Edappadi Palanisamy and others. Following this, Sasikala took over as the General Secretary of the AIADMK. However, Sasikala was sentenced to jail term in a property case.

Edappadi Palanisamy then appointed Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran as the Deputy General Secretary. The AIADMK General Committee that convened in September 2017 passed a resolution removing Sasikala and Dhinakaran from the posts of General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary. Sasikala had then filed a case in the magistrate's court in Chennai seeking annulment of the general body meeting. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palanisamy filed an interlocutory petition seeking dismissal of Sasikala's case.

Both EPS and OPS contended that since her release from prison, Sasikala had been impersonating as one of the leaders of the AIADMK. They alleged even though she had no links with the party, she was trying to project before people that she is part of the party.

Stating that even the Election Commission had reiterated that the party belonged to the current AIADMK leadership, EPS and OPS demanded that Sasikala's petition be dismissed outright.

Also Read: Around 14 days of extended heatwave in northwest India, says IMD

Also Read: Cable car collision in Jharkhand: Efforts on rescue 40 stranded tourists, 2 dead

Also Read: AgustaWestland case: CBI special court summons ex-Defence Secy, 4 ex-IAF officials