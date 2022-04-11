Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Around 14 days of extended heatwave in northwest India, says IMD

    A western disturbance can affect the Western Himalayan part nearly April 12 and trigger pre-monsoon rain from April 13 to 15 in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. 

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 1:02 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that there had been a continuous heatwave in portions of the northwest for a fortnight, and it will remain with a marginal and a short drop around Tuesday.

    While the pre-monsoon season began on March 1, it is recorded that there is a 46 per cent deficiency of rainfall in the country. The shortage has been in northwest India at 91 per cent, in central India at 82 per cent and 2 per cent in South Peninsula. 20 to 60 per cent of subdivisional areas in 36 subdivisions had a "significant shortfall" (more than 60 per cent) in rainfall.

    Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, stated that this was a surprising and prolonged heatwave and dry spell over northwest India. Typically, after 4-5 days, a heatwave is usually violated by some pre-monsoon precipitation. However, it has been a fortnight in many parts of northwest India with nearly no rain and persistent hot to severe heatwave conditions.

    Additionally, a western disturbance can affect the Western Himalayan part nearly April 12 and might trigger some pre-monsoon rain from April 13 to 15 in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. 

    He added that over the Bay of Bengal, a feeble low-pressure area was possible to form; however, the conditions are now not favourable for its intensification. The anti-cyclone over Rajasthan has migrated to the Arabian Sea's northwest corner. Hot, dry westerly winds from Baluchistan, central Pakistan, and the Thar desert will hit northwest India for at least the next two days. After that, there may be some alleviation. 

    On Sunday, IMD stated that two western disturbances from April 12 to 14 and April 18 to 20 are likely to induce light rainfall and cloud over the highest areas in the Western Himalayas. RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at IMD, stated that this might trigger some thunderstorm activity over adjoining northern plains, primarily over Punjab, on April 13, 18, and 19. Delhi may only witness clouding and no rain/thunderstorms. However, temporary relief is possible from the present extreme long spell of a severe heatwave over Rajasthan, Haryana, MP, South UP, Delhi, and South Punjab. 

    Last week, maximum temperatures in most parts of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi were 6-10 degrees above normal.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 1:02 PM IST
