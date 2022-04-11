Cable car collision in Jharkhand: Efforts on rescue 40 stranded tourists, 2 dead

The IAF got a plea late Sunday night to rescue roughly 40 visitors trapped in the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in Jharkhand's Deoghar district. The IAF responded to the request by deploying one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early Monday morning. The IAF contingent also includes IAF Garud Commandos to carry out the missions.

Two people were killed and numerous others were injured after two cable cars on a ropeway crashed on Sunday in Trikut hills near Baba Baidyanath Temple in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, officials said. According to PTI, up to 50 people are still trapped in at least 12 cabins on the ropeway, and a rescue attempt is ongoing.

Army, ITBP, and NDRF forces are assisting with the rescue attempt. Since 5 am on Monday, IAF aircraft have been circling the accident site.

Taking to the Twitter, Soren wrote: "The administration, army and NDRF team are working with full readiness to rescue the people trapped in the Deoghar Trikut ropeway accident."

According to an official, the event appears to have occurred owing to a technical snag that resulted in a collision of cable cars, although the specific cause has yet to be determined.

Following the tragedy sunday, the ropeway manager and several employees were believed to have departed the site. Nishikant Dubey, the MP for Godda, has informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdeo Singh of the issue. "I thank the Union Home Minister for taking prompt cognizance of the situation," he added.

According to Jharkhand Tourism, the Trikut ropeway is the country's tallest vertical ropeway, with a maximum lens angle of 44 degrees. The ropeway is around 766 metres long and was created about 20 kilometres from Baba Baidyanath Temple.