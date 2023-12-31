Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Self-respect comes first...' Rahul Gandhi takes 'Bahubali' jibe at PM Modi, shares Vinesh Phogat's video

    With regard to wrestler Vinesh Phogat's return of her Khel Ratna and Arjuna medals, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi poked fun at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by stating that "for every daughter of the country, self-respect comes first and any other medal or honour comes after that".
     

    Self respect comes first Rahul Gandhi takes Bahubali dig at PM Modi shares Vinesh Phogat video gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sharing a video of World Championship medallist Vinesh Phogat, wherein she could be seen returning her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award. 

    In a post on X on Sunday, Gandhi said, "For every daughter of the country, self-respect comes first, any other medal or honor comes after that. Today, did the price of 'political benefits' received from a 'proclaimed Bahubali' exceed the tears of these brave daughters? The Prime Minister is the guardian of the nation, it hurts to see such cruelty on his part."

    Gandhi's statement came a day after Vinesh Phogat returned the two awards to the government. The gold medallist grappler from the Asian Games said in a letter to Prime Minister Modi that she would be returning her Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award to the government.

    Also Read | More than 300 beggars from Kashi and Prayagraj donate over Rs 4 lakh for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir: Report

    According to Phogat, these honours have lost their significance at a time when wrestlers are fighting for justice. Phogat said that their lives are not like those "fancy government advertisements" that promote women's empowerment and upliftment in a letter that was put on X, the former Twitter.

    She tried to go to the prime minister's office on Saturday to return her awards, but she was stopped by the police before she could get there (PMO). As a mark of protest, she left the awards at the Kartavya Path and they were later picked up by Delhi Police.

     

    Also Read | Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha’s brother arrested allegedly for cutting of trees worth crores

    Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, as well as Phogat, had voiced their opposition to Sanjay Singh's appointment to head the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Sanjay Singh is a close associate of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former head of WFI, who faced allegations of sexual harassment. The Sports Ministry later suspended the newly-elected panel for not following the provisions of its own constitution. In response to a direction from the sports ministry, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) established a three-person ad hoc committee on Wednesday to oversee the WFI's daily operations.

    Also Read | PM Modi highlights importance of 108, AI tools, Ram Mandir and more in last Mann Ki Baat episode of 2023

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 2:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on Kovalam beach amid New Year celebrations rkn

    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on Kovalam beach amid New Year celebrations

    Kerala: Old man found dead inside his shop in Pathanamthitta; suspects to be murder rkn

    Kerala: Old man found dead inside his shop in Pathanamthitta; suspects to be murder

    More than 300 beggars from Kashi and Prayagraj donate over Rs 4 lakh for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Report gcw

    More than 300 beggars from Kashi and Prayagraj donate over Rs 4 lakh for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir: Report

    Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha brother arrested allegedly for cutting of trees worth crores gcw

    Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha’s brother arrested allegedly for cutting of trees worth crores

    PM Modi highlights importance of 108 in India AI tools Ram Mandir and more in last Mann Ki Baat episode of 2023 gcw

    PM Modi highlights importance of 108, AI tools, Ram Mandir and more in last Mann Ki Baat episode of 2023

    Recent Stories

    Formula 1: Michael Schumacher's final health report withheld over privacy concerns, Lawyer reveals osf

    Formula 1: Michael Schumacher's final health report withheld over privacy concerns, Lawyer reveals

    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on Kovalam beach amid New Year celebrations rkn

    Kerala: Restrictions imposed on Kovalam beach amid New Year celebrations

    PM Modi applauds India's Oscar wins 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' in 2023's last Mann Ki Baat show RKK

    PM Modi applauds India's Oscar wins 'Naatu Naatu', 'The Elephant Whisperers' in 2023's last Mann Ki Baat show

    Dubai to Sydney: 7 places with the best New Year's Eve parties ATG EAI

    New Year 2024: 7 places for the best parties

    New Year 2024: 7 traditional New Year's food for good luck ATG EAI

    New Year 2024: 7 traditional New Year's food for good luck

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon