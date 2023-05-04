Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SDPI calls for ban on 'The Kerala Story'; Supreme Court says let audience decide film quality

    Mubarak claimed that these kinds of films were created and released in order to support Sangh Parivar's hateful propaganda.
     

    First Published May 4, 2023, 5:30 PM IST

    Chennai: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Tamil Nadu has asked the state government to ban the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'. Nellai Mubarak, the state president of the SDPI, informed the media that the film will ruin Tamil Nadu's tranquil atmosphere and that if it is released, protests will be staged.  

    He said that the Muslim community in India would experience a severe crisis as a result of the film. The purpose of the movie is to incite fear among the general population by spreading false information about Muslim tradition and culture. Additionally, Mubarak claimed that these films were created and released in order to support Sangh Parivar's hateful propaganda.

    "They are attempting to undermine the climate of peace by sowing the seeds of racial and religious animosity."

    Mubarak called for a ban on these false, politically motivated propaganda films that disturb the peace and propagate slander without addressing the issues of the minority Muslim community. "Such films shouldn't be permitted to be screened in the name of free speech, and if they are, the party will stage a protest," he added.

    Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition challenging the CBFC certification granted to the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' which is scheduled for release on May 5.

    A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandarchud said the Central Board of Film Certification has already certified the film.

    "You must think of the actors, producer.... they have all put their labour. You must be very careful about staying film. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark...We are not inclined," the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said.

    The top court had on Wednesday refused to entertain pleas related to the movie and asked the petitioners to approach the jurisdictional high court. The court refused to entertain a batch of pleas including the one filed by 'Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind', against its release over apprehensions that it may cause hatred and enmity in society, and asked the petitioners to approach the appropriate high court.

