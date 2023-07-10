Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stray dog scare: Holiday for schools in Kozhikode's Koothali

    Kozhikode's Koothali panchayat witnessed a stray dog attack on Sunday (July 10) evening and five people were injured in the attack. Following this, the panchayat declared a holiday for seven schools on Monday.

    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Due to the continuous attacks of stray dogs, Koothali panchayat in Kozhikode declared a holiday for seven schools and 17 anganwadis on Monday (June 10).

    This comes in the wake of a stray dog attack on Sunday evening in the panchayat and the authorities concerned failed to bring the situation under control. As many as five people were bitten by the dogs in the region on Sunday evening and the situation has turned dangerous making it difficult for the children to go out. MGNREGA works have also come to a standstill. 

    A holiday was declared for Koothali Vocational Higher Secondary School, Vengappatta UP School, Koothali UP School, Kallodu LP School, Paithoth LP School and Kallur Koothali MLP School.

    A group of stray dogs attacked a nine-year-old student in Kannur last month. Three dogs attacked the young girl while she was playing in the garden of her home, knocked her to the ground, bit her and tried to take her away. She had severe injuries to her head, stomach, thighs, and hand.

    According to the latest figures over 1.4 lakh stray dog attacks have been reported this year till the month of May. It is estimated that around 1000 people are attacked by stray dogs every day in the state. In the month of June alone, 25,230 people sought medical treatment in Kerala after the dog attack. Three people lost their lives this month, including an 11-year-old child from Kannur. In the last six months, as many as 8 people were bitten to death by stray dogs. 

    According to the Animal Welfare Department, there are 2,89,986 stray dogs in the state. 

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 3:57 PM IST
