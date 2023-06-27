Shocking! Kerala reports nearly 1.4 lakh stray dog attack cases in 2023, over 25,000 in June alone

The most recent statistics indicate that, as of the month of May, approximately 1.4 lakh dog attacks by stray dogs had been documented. Kerala experiences an estimated 1000 stray dog attacks per day.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has been witnessing a steep rise in stray dog attacks with several being severely injured or dead. Recent data suggests that the attacks persist despite the state government's assurances that it will solve the dog menace problem.

Also read: Stray dog menace: Kerala to take steps for mercy killing of dogs suffering from incurable diseases

According to the latest figures over 1.4 lakh stray dog attacks have been reported this year till the month of May. It is estimated that around 1000 people are attacked by stray dogs every day in the state. In the month of June alone, 25,230 people sought medical treatment in Kerala after the dog attack. Three people lost their lives this month, including an 11-year-old child from Kannur. In the last six months, as many as 8 people were bitten to death by stray dogs.

According to the Animal Welfare Department, there are 2,89,986 stray dogs in the state.

It's possible that some people won't seek treatment for their pet dog's bites. Therefore, it implies that the actual number will be higher than the information from hospital records.

Figures of stray dog attack in Kerala in the previous years:

2017 - 1.35 lakh

2018 - 1.485 lakh

2019 - 1.61 lakh

2020 - 1.60 lakh

2021 - 2.21 lakh

2022 - 2.34 lakh

2023 - 1.4 lakh till May

In the petition calling for the killing of dangerous dogs and action against them, the Supreme Court's decision will be crucial. The petitioners are hopeful that the Kerala High Court's 2006 order permitting local bodies to kill stray dogs and the Bombay High Court's 2008 ruling in favour of legally dealing with dangerous dogs would be sustained.

