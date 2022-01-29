  • Facebook
    SBI revises guidelines after row, dismisses pregnant women 'unfit' for work

    In its new medical fitness policies for fresh recruits or promotees, the bank has confirmed the candidates would be considered fit in case of pregnancy less than three months. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 29, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
    After facing backlash from various quarters, the State Bank of India (SBI) suspended its circular on the recruitment of pregnant women on Saturday.

    SBI recently reviewed its 'Fitness Standards for Recruitment in the Bank', including norms for pregnant women candidates. The new rules read a woman candidate with more than three months of pregnancy would be considered 'temporarily unfit' and can join the bank within four months after delivery. 

    The action triggered criticism from different quarters, including labour unions and the Delhi Commission for Women. SBI soon decided to revise its instructions regarding the recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter, the bank statement reads. 

     

     

    In its newly medical fitness policies for the fresh recruits or promotees, the bank has confirmed the candidates would be considered fit in case of pregnancy less than three months. 

    Also Read: Fact-check: Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    "However, if pregnancy is of more than three months, she will be considered temporarily unfit, and she may be allowed to join within four months after delivery of the child," as per the medical fitness and ophthalmological standards for fresh recruits and promotees dated December 31, 2021. 

    The bank clarified that the revised guidelines aimed to provide clarity on various health parameters, where the instruction was unclear or very old.

