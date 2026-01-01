FAIMA mourns the victims of the Satya Niketan building collapse, demanding a probe into the tragedy. The doctors' body also raised alarm over illegal PGs and basement libraries operating without proper safety and regulatory compliance.

FAIMA Demands Probe, Raises Safety Concerns

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Satya Niketan incident and called for a thorough investigation into the incident. In a statement on X, FAIMA said its thoughts and prayers were with the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The doctors’ association also raised concerns over what it described as the mushrooming of illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations and basement libraries operating without proper safety guidelines and regulatory compliance. "FAIMA expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Satya Niketan incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families during this difficult time," FAIMA said.

FAIMA urged the authorities to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident and fix accountability for any lapses. The association also called for strict enforcement of fire and safety norms to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

The doctors’ body said it had previously raised “serious concerns” regarding illegal PG accommodations and basement libraries allegedly operating without proper safety measures and regulatory compliance. “Safety cannot be compromised. Lives must come first,” FAIMA said while urging the authorities to ensure that safety regulations are properly implemented.

Details of the Collapse and Rescue Operation

A building collapsed near Satya Niketan in South-West Delhi on Sunday, police said, following which a rescue operation was launched at the site. According to the police, the Delhi Fire Department received an alert regarding the incident at around 1:30 PM. Following the information, emergency personnel and rescue teams were mobilised to the location to assess the situation and carry out search and rescue operations.

As of now, the death toll has risen to five in the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, while Delhi Police has registered an FIR against alleged owner Hariram and others in connection with the incident. Ten people have been rescued so far, police said.

FIR Lodged Against Owner

Delhi Police said, "An FIR has been registered under BNS at PS South Campud against the alleged owner Hariram and others. The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken on the Ground Floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons."

Chief Minister Visits Site

Following the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site of the building collapse. Gupta later visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre to check on those injured in the collapse. She met doctors and sought an update on the condition and treatment of the injured students and other victims.

"The building was old, and some construction and renovation work was underway. Some kind of excavation was being carried out in the basement, due to which a pillar shifted and the entire building collapsed," Gupta added.

The Chief Minister said the building was being used as a paying guest accommodation and that children were inside when it collapsed. "The building was being used as a PG (Paying Guest), and children were inside. All agencies are continuously working. Our priority is to save the lives of these children first. The rescue operation will continue in the same manner. All officials are present here, and there will be no shortage of any kind. However, the guilty will not be spared," Gupta added.

President, PM Express Grief

President Droupadi Murmu earlier expressed grief over the incident and posted on X, "I am deeply saddened by the accident of a building collapse in Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives, terming the incident as "distressing." "The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones," the Prime Minister's office said in a post on X. (ANI)