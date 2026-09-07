During a tense DMK walkout in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay helped opposition MLA Durai Chandrasekhar, who was unable to stand. This compassionate act drew appreciation from House members by thumping their tables.

A Moment of Compassion in the Assembly

Amid a tense scene in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's gesture towards a DMK MLA stood out as a moment of compassion, drawing appreciation from members present in the House. The incident took place after DMK MLAs staged a dharna on the floor in front of the Speaker, demanding an opportunity to respond to Chief Minister Vijay's speech.

With the Speaker not allowing them to speak, the DMK members decided to walk out of the Assembly. However, Thiruvaiyaru DMK MLA Durai Chandrasekhar remained seated and did not immediately join the walkout. Chief Minister Vijay, who was seated nearby, noticed Chandrasekhar and asked him why he was not leaving with the other members. When the MLA replied that he was unable to get up, Vijay responded with surprise, asking, "What do you mean you can't get up?"

Vijay then immediately rose from his seat, extended his hand and helped Chandrasekhar get up. After standing, the DMK MLA thanked the Chief Minister with folded hands before walking out of the Assembly. The brief interaction drew the attention of ministers and other members present in the House. They watched the moment with surprise and appreciated Vijay's gesture by thumping the tables.

CM Vijay's Corruption Allegations Against DMK

Earlier, the Chief Minister Vijay alleged that the Enforcement Directorate had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds. Vijay claimed that the ED had mentioned Former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Senthil Balaji in connection with the alleged collection of money in the name of party funds. He further alleged that the Sarkaria Commission report had accused former Chief Minister Karunanidhi of abusing his official position as Chief Minister.

Sarkaria Commission Report

Addressing the Assembly, the Tamil Nadu CM said, "The DMK challenged me to open three department files which I said were corrupt during the previous DMK regime. Before I open them, I want to read the Sarkaria Commission report on the DMK government's corruption in 1988. The Sarkaria Commission, in its report, has highlighted and accused former Chief Minister Karunanidhi of abusing his official position as Chief Minister.”

Enforcement Directorate Allegations

“The Enforcement Directorate has also accused the DMK of corruption through party funds. The ED mentioned that during the last regime, MK Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Minister Senthil Balaji collected money in the name of party funds,” he further said. (ANI)