Udhayanidhi Stalin hit back at TN CM C Joseph Vijay over corruption allegations against the DMK, demanding proof. He accused the CM of making baseless claims, using diversionary tactics, and said the Opposition was denied a chance to respond in the Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin hit back at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over corruption allegations levelled against the DMK in the Assembly, asserting that allegations must be backed by proof and accusing the Chief Minister of diverting from questions on law and order.

'CM used diversion tactics'

Speaking to reporters after the Assembly proceedings, Udhayanidhi said the Chief Minister had made several allegations against the DMK without providing evidence and claimed that the Opposition was denied an opportunity to respond.

"The Chief Minister has spoken in his reply. For the first 11 minutes, he spoke about the police department, and we listened quietly. After that, he levelled baseless allegations against us without any proof," Udhayanidhi said.

"We asked the Speaker to give us an opportunity. The Chief Minister made many false allegations, but we were not given an opportunity to respond to any of those allegations. I don't know what pressure came. We were not given a chance," he added.

Udhayanidhi said the DMK listened to the Chief Minister's entire speech before staging a walkout. "The Chief Minister did not answer any of the questions we asked regarding law and order. He only used diversion tactics," he said.

Udhayanidhi questions CM's authority

Taking exception to Vijay's references to the Sarkaria Commission and MISA, Udhayanidhi questioned the Chief Minister's knowledge of the issues. "He went back to 1970. He is talking about the Sarkaria Commission and MISA. What does he know about the Sarkaria Commission?" Udhayanidhi said.

He also questioned the government's right to target DMK leaders over pending cases. "What the ED said are only allegations. After the Sarkaria Commission's report, DMK came to power three times. They are making a series of allegations," he said.

"There is an Income Tax case against the Chief Minister himself. There is an Enforcement Directorate case against the PWD Minister. There are cases against all the ministers of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. What qualification do they have to question us?" he added.

CM alleges ED accused DMK of corruption

The Opposition leader further referred to recent searches linked to DMK leader K N Nehru, alleging that authorities concluded within hours that there was nothing incriminating. His remarks came after Chief Minister Vijay alleged in the Assembly that the Enforcement Directorate had accused the DMK of corruption through party funds.

Vijay claimed that the ED had mentioned former Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Senthil Balaji in connection with alleged collection of money in the name of party funds.

Vijay also cited the Sarkaria Commission report while alleging that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had abused his official position.

On law and order, the Chief Minister said vacancies in the Police Department would be filled and that the department would be digitalised. He also said the police would function freely without interference.

Vijay also appealed against defamatory remarks against women amid a political row over alleged remarks made by Udhayanidhi concerning actor Trisha. The DMK has maintained that his remarks were edited and misrepresented.

Responding to the Chief Minister's allegations, Udhayanidhi maintained that accusations alone were insufficient. "Whatever the Chief Minister said are only allegations, there is no proof. He only made allegations, there is no proof. An allegation must be proven," he said.