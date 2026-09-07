The Delhi High Court has ordered the MCD to probe the Satya Niketan building collapse and conduct a week-long safety audit of all PG accommodations. The move addresses concerns over student safety and alleged unauthorized constructions in the city.

HC Orders Inquiry and City-Wide PG Audit

The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to conduct an inquiry at the highest executive level into the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan and examine whether the structure had been constructed and operated with valid permissions. Taking serious note of the incident, the court also directed the MCD to conduct a comprehensive audit of all paying guest (PG) accommodations and hostels under its jurisdiction within one week.

Inquiry to Identify Responsible Officials

The court directed that the inquiry into the collapsed building should specifically examine whether all requisite permissions had been obtained, identify officials responsible for any lapse or failure on the part of the authorities and specify the action proposed or taken against those found responsible.

Court Focuses on Student Safety and Regulatory Gaps

The directions came amid concerns over the safety of students residing in private PG accommodations and hostels, particularly in areas around Delhi University, where a large number of outstation students depend on such facilities due to limited hostel accommodation. The court observed that the collapsed building housed several students, many of whom were from outside Delhi, and said the incident raised wider concerns over the safety and security of students and the regulatory framework governing private hostels and PG accommodations.

As part of its directions, the court asked the MCD to inspect all PG accommodations falling under its jurisdiction within a week. The inspection will examine whether such premises are being operated in accordance with requisite permissions and applicable building bye-laws. The MCD has also been directed to ascertain the number of students residing in each PG accommodation.

The court further sought details regarding the existence of a regulatory framework specifically governing PG accommodations and private hostels. It observed that responsibility cannot rest solely with building owners and that the concerned authorities also have a statutory duty to ensure compliance with safety and construction norms. The court remarked that if the authorities had properly discharged their statutory obligations, such incidents may possibly have been avoided.

Delhi University to Provide Student Data

The Delhi University has also been asked to provide details of the number of outstation students enrolled with it and the hostel facilities available to accommodate them. The court orally expressed concern over the inadequate availability of hostel accommodation, observing that many students are consequently compelled to seek accommodation in private PGs.

Concerns Over Unauthorised Construction Raised

During the hearing, the court also raised concerns over alleged reckless and unauthorised construction by some PG operators. It orally observed that buildings permitted for two floors are sometimes extended to several additional floors while the original foundation remains unchanged, creating serious safety risks. The court stressed the need for an effective regulatory mechanism governing PG accommodations and hostels.

It also took note of assurances given by the MCD and Delhi Police that all possible steps were being taken and rescue operations were underway. The court expressed hope that the rescue efforts would be further intensified. The Solicitor General assured the court that no stone would be left unturned in dealing with the incident.

The High Court has directed the concerned authorities to place their responses and affidavits on record within ten days. The directions come a day after a multi-storey PG building in Satya Niketan, a major student accommodation hub near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed, triggering a large-scale rescue operation and raising questions over construction and safety compliance.

PIL Seeks Independent Investigation

A PIL filed before the High Court has separately sought an independent investigation and a comprehensive structural and safety audit of PGs, hostels and other student accommodation facilities in Delhi. (ANI)