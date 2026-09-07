Uttarakhand BJP's SC Morcha organised state-wide protests for social harmony. In Dehradun, speakers questioned Congress's record on Dalit upliftment and honouring Dr Ambedkar, while Congress protested a 'purification' ritual at a rally site.

BJP's 'Social Harmony' Protest in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha on Monday organised one-day protest demonstrations at district headquarters across the state on Monday, calling for social harmony, equality, equal opportunities and respect for every section of society. In Dehradun, a large number of BJP workers and people from various sections of society participated in the protest held at Gandhi Park.

Leaders Question Congress's Record

Addressing the Social Harmony Resolve Protest, speakers said that social dignity, equality and communal harmony are not issues confined to the politics of any particular party but are closely linked to the country’s social fabric and democratic values. They questioned Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge over the concrete and effective measures taken during the Congress party’s long tenure in power for the social, educational and economic upliftment of Dalits, deprived communities and backward sections.

The speakers also highlighted the contribution of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, saying that he devoted his entire life to the cause of social justice, equality and the rights of marginalised sections. They alleged that the Congress did not honour Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna during its tenure, despite conferring the country’s highest civilian award on several of its own leaders.

Further, they alleged that the Congress governments had failed to take concrete institutional measures to advance Ambedkar’s ideals and bring marginalised communities into the mainstream. The speakers said that asking questions is a fundamental right of citizens in a democracy, while it is the responsibility of political parties to respond to such questions with facts.

The BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha, they said, is committed not to creating divisions in society but to strengthening social harmony, equal opportunities, mutual respect and the spirit of taking everyone along.

Congress Marches Against 'Purification' Ritual

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee marched from Parade Ground to the Chief Minister’s residence, demanding action against those responsible for the ‘purification’ ritual conducted at Haldwani’s Ramlila Maidan following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally. (ANI)