Students and space enthusiasts gathered at Sriharikota to watch the GSLV-F17 launch, scheduled for 2:55 am. The mission aims to place the EOS-05 Earth observation satellite into orbit, with attendees expressing excitement for the event.

Students Gather for GSLV-F17 Launch

Students, teachers and space enthusiasts have gathered at Sriharikota to witness the launch of the GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The launch is scheduled for 2:55 am IST from the centre’s Second Launch Pad, with several students arriving despite the wet weather to watch the mission unfold.

The GSLV-F17 is the 19th flight of India’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). The mission is aimed at placing EOS-05, a state-of-the-art Earth observation spacecraft, into a Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO).

Excitement Builds at Launch Site

Among those who reached Sriharikota was Anusha from Tamil Nadu, who said she was excited to witness the rocket launch and highlighted the importance of Earth observation capabilities. “We are really excited to witness the rocket launch. We saw what happened in Nepal. For timely alerts, we need this satellite. Thanks to the scientists who worked on this,” Anusha said.

Students from different places have also gathered at the launch site, eager to watch the GSLV lift off. One student, K Prasanna, said he was particularly keen to witness the launch of the GSLV-F17 satellite and said students were proud to see the event live. “I am eager to witness the launch of the GSLV-F17 satellite, and all the students are very proud to witness it live. We are thankful to the management for giving us the opportunity,” Prasanna said.

Dinesh, a teacher who was also present at Sriharikota, said the launch provided an opportunity for children from across the country to witness an important space mission. “Today we’ve come to watch this launch. GSLV launch will be seen by children from all over the country. I hope the weather doesn’t play spoilsport,” he said.

Mission and Satellite Specifications

The GSLV-F17 configuration includes a 4-metre-diameter ogive composite payload fairing. The vehicle is planned to carry EOS-05 to its designated Sub-GTO.

EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth observation spacecraft and India’s first-ever imaging satellite from a geosynchronous orbit.

According to the students present, the launch was not only a chance to watch a rocket take off but also an opportunity to see India’s space programme and its satellite capabilities up close.

As the scheduled launch time approaches, those gathered at Sriharikota remain hopeful that the weather will not interfere with the mission and wait to witness the GSLV-F17 carry EOS-05 into space.