The Delhi CEO's office clarified on the draft electoral rolls published on August 31, 2026, stating the ASDD list was created during house-to-house verification. The claims and objections period is open until September 30, 2026.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, has issued a clarification regarding the draft electoral rolls prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), stating that the Draft Rolls were published on August 31, 2026, and that electors marked under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) categories were identified during the house-to-house verification process.

The CEO office said various reports regarding the Draft Rolls and the ASDD list have appeared in print and social media. It clarified that electors who were not available or were found to have shifted from their registered addresses during house-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were marked under the ASDD categories.

ASDD List Generation and Verification

According to the office, BLOs completed the house-to-house visits after providing due information to Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and also conducted meetings with them periodically.c On the basis of information submitted by BLOs, the ASDD list was generated through ECINet in the format prescribed by the Election Commission of India. The list has been uploaded on the website of the CEO, Delhi.

Concerns Over Missing Addresses

Regarding concerns over addresses of deleted electors not being mentioned in the list, the CEO office said BLAs-2, who are appointed by political parties polling station-wise, should have noted the addresses of ASDD electors from the concerned BLOs during the meetings. The office said political parties had also been requested to direct their BLAs to approach the respective BLOs and note down the addresses of electors included in the ASDD list.

Reasons for Uncollectable Forms

The CEO office further said the reasons for Enumeration Forms being uncollectable have been categorised into five categories — death, untraceable/absent, permanently shifted, already enrolled and others. Electors who failed to furnish their Enumeration Forms within the stipulated period have been placed under the relevant category. The office said that, where required, the Minutes of Meeting (MOM) uploaded by BLOs may be referred to for specific reasons.

Public Inspection of Draft Roll

The draft electoral roll has been prepared on the basis of Enumeration Forms received by BLOs during the house-to-house visit. The office said the rolls were prepared only after due verification of both offline and online Enumeration Forms received by BLOs during the enumeration phase. The Draft Electoral Roll is available for viewing and downloading on the Election Commission’s voter services portal.

The CEO office also said that members of the general public, electors and representatives of political parties can inspect and verify the Draft Photo Electoral Rolls at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), with BLOs of the respective Assembly Constituencies and at designated locations, including polling stations. Copies of the draft electoral roll in hard copy and soft copy, without photographs, were also shared with recognised political parties on August 31, 2026.

Process for Claims and Objections

The office has also outlined the process for electors who were unable to submit their filled-in Enumeration Forms within the specified period from June 30 to August 17, 2026. Such electors can file Form 6 along with the prescribed Declaration Form for inclusion in the electoral roll during the claims and objections period. The claims and objections period will remain open from August 31 to September 30, 2026. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on November 4, 2026.

During this period, Form 6 can be submitted for enrolment of a new elector along with the required declaration and supporting documents. Form 6A is available for addition of an overseas Indian elector, while Form 7 can be used for objecting to a proposed inclusion or seeking deletion of an existing entry. Form 8 can be submitted for shifting of residence within or outside a constituency by an existing elector, correction of particulars, replacement of EPIC without correction and marking of a PwD elector, along with the required declaration and supporting documents.

The application forms can be submitted physically to the ERO, AERO, BLOs and at designated locations, including polling stations. The CEO office said applications can also be submitted online through the Election Commission’s voter services portal and the ECINET mobile application. (ANI)