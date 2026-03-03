An RPF woman constable saved a passenger from a near-fatal accident at Prayagraj Junction. The man slipped while trying to board the moving Lichchhavi Express on Platform 6. Constable Geeta quickly pulled him to safety and rescue was captured on CCTV

A serious accident was narrowly avoided at Prayagraj Junction in Uttar Pradesh when a passenger slipped while trying to board the Lichchhavi Express. The incident took place on Platform Number 6. According to reports, the man attempted to get onto the moving train. His foot slipped, and he fell into the dangerous gap between the platform and the train. The situation could have turned fatal within seconds.

RPF constable Geeta acts quickly

At that very moment, RPF woman constable Geeta was on duty at the platform. Without wasting time, she ran towards the passenger and pulled him out of the gap. Her swift action saved the man’s life. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the station.

Officials said the passenger survived because of her quick thinking and courage. Her presence of mind prevented what could have been a tragic accident.

Video goes viral on social media

The CCTV clip of the rescue has gone viral on social media platforms. Many users praised constable Geeta and called her a real-life hero. One user wrote that her agility and bravery were not just part of training but showed true human sensitivity and a strong sense of duty. Another user said millions of passengers feel safe because of such officers working behind the scenes.

Many people saluted her courage and thanked her for saving the passenger’s life.

Mixed reactions and safety concerns

While most reactions were positive, some users raised an important question. They asked why railway police do not stop passengers from trying to board moving trains in the first place. One comment said prevention is better than cure and suggested stricter enforcement of safety rules.

Other users reminded passengers to follow safety guidelines and avoid risky behaviour. Several comments warned people not to board or get off moving trains, saying that life is more important than catching a train on time.

Some users expressed frustration, saying railway officers cannot keep saving people if passengers ignore basic safety rules.