Deepak Patel, a 63-year-old AI technician from Gujarat, has achieved a record 80% conception success rate in cattle, the highest in India. Known as the 'Miracle Boy', his success has boosted livestock quality, milk production, and farmer incomes.

A 63-year-old Artificial Insemination (AI) technician from a tribal village in Gujarat has achieved what many in the dairy sector call a miracle. Deepak Patel from Vaheval village in Mahuva taluka of Surat district has recorded an 80 per cent conception success rate in cattle, the highest in the country.

Last week, Deepak Patel received a call from a farmer requesting artificial insemination for his cow. After examining the animal, Deepak advised the farmer to wait for a few hours, saying it was not the right time for the procedure. His careful timing is one of the key reasons behind his extraordinary success.

Deepak has been working with the Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union Ltd, popularly known as Sumul Dairy, as an AI technician since 1999. Over the last two decades, he has consistently maintained the highest AI conception rate in the dairy sector. Because of his remarkable performance, he is widely known as the "Miracle Boy" in dairy circles.

"My parents were farmers and engaged in animal husbandry. I learnt some skills and knowledge from them,'' Deepak Patel said.

A National Benchmark

Experts say that the average AI conception rate in India ranges between 35 and 40 per cent. In contrast, Deepak's 80 per cent success rate is far above both state and national averages. His work has significantly improved reproductive efficiency, milk production, and farmers' incomes in his region.

Praise from Dairy Experts

"Sumul Dairy conducts approximately 500,000 artificial insemination (AI) procedures annually across the Surat and Tapi districts, maintaining an average conception rate of 53 per cent," said Ajitsinh Jadav, Head of the Veterinary Department at Sumul Dairy. "Among many AI Technicians, Deepak Patel stands out with a remarkable 80% conception rate-a figure that directly translates into higher-quality livestock and increased milk production for the farmers he serves," Jadav added.

PR Pandey, former Managing Director of Sumul Dairy, said Sumul Dairy recognised Deepak's talent early and appointed him as an AI technician in 1999. "He has maintained the highest AI conception rate in the country at 80 per cent," he said.

Sumul Dairy procures milk from Surat and Tapi districts. It is one of the 21 district unions that function as manufacturing units under the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, which markets dairy products under the Amul brand.

Understanding Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination (AI) is a scientific method in which semen from a genetically superior male animal is collected and introduced into a female animal during its heat period. The aim is to improve breed quality, prevent disease transmission, and increase milk production.

Economic Impact on Farmers

Deepak's high success rate has brought major economic benefits to farmers. With an 80 per cent conception rate, 80 out of every 100 inseminated animals become pregnant. This means more calves, faster herd growth, and higher milk production. For example, if a farmer inseminates 10 buffaloes and 8 become pregnant, he gets 8 calves instead of 4 or 5. More calves can later be raised for milk production or sold, increasing the farmer's income.

More successful pregnancies also mean more lactating animals in the herd, which boosts total milk output. Even a small increase in conception rates can significantly increase milk supply at both regional and national levels.

Deepak's work has helped reduce calving intervals and reproductive costs. They have also seen better-quality calves and higher milk yields, leading to greater financial stability.

Recognition and Legacy

Dairy professional PR Pandey's book on the life and work of Dipak Patel highlights a significant surge in cattle milk productivity in Mahuva Taluka of Surat district. The milk productivity in Mahuva taluka significantly outperforms both state and national benchmarks for crossbred cows. In Mahuva, where Deepak Patel works as an AI technician, crossbred cows produce an average of 11.2 litres of milk per day, much higher than the Gujarat average of 8.05 litres and the national average of 7.4 litres.

Deepak's inspiring journey is documented in the book titled 'The Miracle Boy-Deepak Patel' written by PR Pandey and Shashwat Adhvaryu. A special documentary film, "Safal Bijdan" (successful conception) has been made by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and is being widely screened to train AI technicians in the country.

Deepak Patel's outstanding contribution has earned him several honours at the state and national levels. He was also felicitated by Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, highlighting the national importance of his work.

India's Dairy Leadership

India's dairy sector has emerged as a global leader. Gujarat continues to reach new heights in the dairy industry, further strengthening the state's legacy of dairy excellence.

India ranks first in milk production across the world.

The Animal Husbandry Department is playing a significant role in livestock improvement. (ANI)