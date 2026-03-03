The Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed two contracts for the acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-II (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch - Shtil missiles for the Indian Navy.

New Delhi: In an effort to further boost its maritime operational capabilities, the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday signed two contracts for the acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-II (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch - Shtil missiles for the Indian Navy.

The contracts worth a total of Rs 5,083 crore were inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh at South Block, New Delhi.

ALH Mk-III (MR)

The contract for ALH Mk-III (MR) along with operational role equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support, valued at Rs 2,901 crore, has been inked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bengaluru under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category.

These twin-engine helicopters incorporate state-of-the-art features superior to the currently operated airborne platforms and are capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as from ships at sea.

“The induction will significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard’s capability for fulfilling the duties of safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore installations, and protection of fishermen & marine environment,” a defence official said.

“The project envisages supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and is expected to generate approximately 65 lakh man-hours of employment.”

“The contract reinforces the Government’s commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Make-in-India initiative, while further strengthening the nation’s maritime security architecture.”

Vertical Launch - Shtil missiles

The contract for the procurement of Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch - Shtil missiles and associated missile holding frames, valued at Rs 2,182 crore, has been signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation.

“The acquisition is intended to substantially enhance the air defence capabilities of frontline warships against a wide spectrum of aerial threats.”

The system will reinforce the layered air defence architecture onboard the platforms of the Indian Navy by providing rapid-reaction, all-weather engagement capability and improved survivability in contested maritime environments.

“The contract further underscores the longstanding and time-tested defence partnership between India and Russia, founded on mutual trust and strategic alignment.”