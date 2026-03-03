In a viral video, Pakistan President Zardari is seen urging India to return to negotiations, saying talks are the only path to regional security. Speaking in Parliament, he added Pakistan calls for dialogue. The video sparked a wave of memes online.

Months after a tense military standoff between India and Pakistan, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has called on India to move towards negotiations. Speaking at a joint session of Pakistan's Parliament, Zardari said India should step away from what he described as a 'war theatre' and return to meaningful talks. His remarks came during a speech that called 'for diplomacy'.

Amid protests in Parliament, he reportedly said, "India’s leaders say they are preparing for another war. As a lifelong advocate of regional peace, I would not recommend it."

“My message to them is to move away from the war theatre to meaningful negotiation tables, because that is the only path for regional security,” he added. A video of his speech quickly spread on social media. Many users reacted strongly, and the clip triggered a wave of memes online. His speech was delivered amid loud interruptions from opposition members inside Parliament, adding to the dramatic atmosphere.

Anti-Pakistan reactions as Zardari video goes viral

The video of Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari asking India to move from a 'war theatre' to a 'negotiation table' quickly went viral. Within hours, social media platforms were flooded with strong reactions, memes and sharp comments. A large section of users responded with anger and sarcasm.

Many posts demanded that Pakistan first act against terror groups before even speaking about peace. Some users said talks and terrorism 'cannot go together'. Others went further and listed conditions such as handing over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, acting against wanted terror accused, or addressing internal conflicts in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Several comments mocked the timing of the speech. Some users claimed the statement was made to divert attention from Pakistan’s internal political and economic problems. Others linked it to regional tensions involving Afghanistan and Iran, suggesting that Islamabad was under pressure.

A few accounts questioned what exactly Pakistan wanted to negotiate. They argued that unless there is visible action against cross-border militancy, calls for dialogue would not be taken seriously in India.

There were also posts accusing Pakistan’s leadership of double standards. Some suggested the English wording of the speech was aimed at global audiences rather than domestic listeners. The tone in many reactions was critical, blunt and openly dismissive.

Pro-India voices call for firm stand

Many users strongly defended India's position when it comes to Pakistan. They said New Delhi has made it clear in the past that dialogue is only possible in an atmosphere free of violence. Several comments repeated the view that India should not return to talks unless there is concrete proof that terror camps and networks targeting India have been dismantled. The name of past incidents and cross-border tensions were mentioned to argue that trust remains low.

Some users praised India's military preparedness and said Pakistan’s warning of being 'ready' would not change India’s security policy. A few posts framed the speech as a sign that Pakistan is seeking relief from diplomatic isolation.

At the same time, a smaller group of voices called for calm. They said any step towards dialogue, even if symbolic, is better than open conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India Pakistan tensions

The latest tensions between the two countries trace back to April 22, 2025 when a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam killed 26 Indian tourists. India blamed a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba offshoot called The Resistant Front for the attack.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor. Indian forces carried out strikes on what they described as terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan responded with drone strikes. India then imposed a blackout along the Line of Control and the International Border. The four-day military standoff pushed relations to one of their lowest points in recent years.

India's response and official stand

India has strongly rejected Pakistan’s allegations on several issues. The Ministry of External Affairs has repeatedly said that Pakistan shelters terrorist organisations.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a press briefing that Pakistan often blames its neighbours for its internal problems.

He also rejected Pakistan’s claims related to Afghanistan. India has denied any involvement there.

Last month, after Pakistan carried out airstrikes on Afghan territory that reportedly caused civilian deaths, India condemned the action. The MEA said it was wrong to target civilians, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Expert view on Pakistan’s position

Retired Major General and defence expert P.K. Sehgal in an interview to news agency IANS said that Pakistan currently does not have the capability to take on India in a full-scale conflict.

He suggested that Zardari’s speech could be political messaging aimed at both domestic and international audiences.

Analysts say Pakistan is facing economic and political challenges at home. Some believe strong statements against India are often used to show strength internally while also keeping the door open for talks.