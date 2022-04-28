RPF staff saves the life of passengers; watch the rescue video

The railway ministry shared a shocking video which shows a passenger slipping between the platform while a train was running at Mumbai Central Railway Station.

We often come across these videos from the railway stations, especially those from Mumbai, wherein commuters try to catch or deboard a moving train, amidst which they nearly risk their lives but are saved by alert railway staff. Recently, a railway policeman had jumped from a moving local train in Mumbai to save a woman who had tried to de-board the train and in that attempt, had fallen on the platform, very close to the train.

Now, again a new video has emerged where Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff have been praised for saving the life of a passenger.

A recent video shows a passenger dropping between the platform during a train moving at Mumbai Central Railway Station. In the video, RPF personnel recognised as Bharti Tiwari, a reservation supervisor, and another RPF personnel take timely action to save the passenger and bring him back to the platform.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 18.2K views. Social media users praised RPF Personnel, who went beyond their duty to save the life of a passenger.

A user wrote, "Great work by railway staff. Always ready to help people." Another one commented, " these incidents are repeating one to many, requesting Rail authorities to have a visible layer of separator between the train and platform like the metro stations."

The Ministry of Railways shared another video on the same day, where a woman constable recognised as A Mathuri is noticed dragging a traveller to safety. In the video, a passenger fell into the platform gap while a train was about to leave the station. This incident occurred last weekend, and Mathuri was too applauded online. A user commented, "Great presence of mind and immediate help saved the Man. Hats off to the Lady Police.consider deputing RPF on either end of Platform during Arrival/Departure of Train.more people can be saved." Watch the video.

