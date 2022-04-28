Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RPF staff saves the life of passengers; watch the rescue video

    The railway ministry shared a shocking video which shows a passenger slipping between the platform while a train was running at Mumbai Central Railway Station.
     

    RPF staff saves the life of passengers; watch the rescue video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    We often come across these videos from the railway stations, especially those from Mumbai, wherein commuters try to catch or deboard a moving train, amidst which they nearly risk their lives but are saved by alert railway staff. Recently, a railway policeman had jumped from a moving local train in Mumbai to save a woman who had tried to de-board the train and in that attempt, had fallen on the platform, very close to the train.

    Now, again a new video has emerged where Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff have been praised for saving the life of a passenger.

    A recent video shows a passenger dropping between the platform during a train moving at Mumbai Central Railway Station. In the video, RPF personnel recognised as Bharti Tiwari, a reservation supervisor, and another RPF personnel take timely action to save the passenger and bring him back to the platform.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 18.2K views. Social media users praised RPF Personnel, who went beyond their duty to save the life of a passenger. 

    A user wrote, "Great work by railway staff. Always ready to help people." Another one commented, " these incidents are repeating one to many, requesting Rail authorities to have a visible layer of separator between the train and platform like the metro stations." 

    The Ministry of Railways shared another video on the same day, where a woman constable recognised as A Mathuri is noticed dragging a traveller to safety. In the video, a passenger fell into the platform gap while a train was about to leave the station. This incident occurred last weekend, and Mathuri was too applauded online. A user commented, "Great presence of mind and immediate help saved the Man. Hats off to the Lady Police.consider deputing RPF on either end of Platform during Arrival/Departure of Train.more people can be saved." Watch the video.

    Also Read: Albert Einstein’s look-a-like robot smiles, winks & Nods his Head; Watch the video

    Also Read: Baby Elephant falls in trouble, here’s how the heard saves it; watch

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2022, 6:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Massive drug haul in Shaheen Bagh NCB seizes 50 kg high quality heroin gcw

    Massive drug haul in Shaheen Bagh, NCB seizes 50 kg high-quality heroin

    Heatwave forces woman to cook chapati on a car bonnet; video goes viral - gps

    Heatwave forces woman to cook chapati on a car bonnet; video goes viral

    INS Vikrant case: Bombay HC extends BJP's Kirit Somaiya interim anticipatory bail relief till June 14-adt

    INS Vikrant case: Bombay HC extends BJP's Kirit Somaiya interim anticipatory bail relief till June 14

    Yeh cheez badi hai Musk, Musk: Amul's quirky doodle on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover-dnm

    ‘Yeh cheez badi hai Musk, Musk’: Amul’s quirky doodle on Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover

    Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CLP leader Sonia Gandhi accepts resignation gcw

    Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CLP leader, Sonia Gandhi accepts resignation

    Recent Stories

    Massive drug haul in Shaheen Bagh NCB seizes 50 kg high quality heroin gcw

    Massive drug haul in Shaheen Bagh, NCB seizes 50 kg high-quality heroin

    Heatwave forces woman to cook chapati on a car bonnet; video goes viral - gps

    Heatwave forces woman to cook chapati on a car bonnet; video goes viral

    Thomas Tuchel reveals what Chelsea needs to succeed during the 2022-23 season-ayh

    Thomas Tuchel reveals what Chelsea needs to succeed during 2022-23 season

    Who was Salim Ghouse Bharat Ek Khoj actor dies at 70 drb

    Who was Salim Ghouse? ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ actor dies at 70

    Want to get rid of dark circles here are 5 ingredients you can find at home gcw

    Want to get rid of dark circles? Here are 5 ingredients you can find at home

    Recent Videos

    Dedicate my last years to Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi s Assam event gcw

    'Dedicate my last years to...' Ratan Tata addresses citizens at PM Modi's Assam event

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon