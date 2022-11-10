RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Roshni to donate kidney to ailing father

RJD's top leader Lalu Prasad Yadav will now have a new life after her Singapore-based daughter, Rohini Aacharya, opted to give one of her kidneys to her father in order to preserve his life. Lalu Prasad Yadav has been suffering with renal problems and other disorders for the last few years.

Daughter of ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Yadav, who resides in Singapore, would give her father a kidney, a close relative announced on Thursday. Yadav, 74, travelled to Singapore last month to have treatment for his renal issues.

A kidney transplant was suggested for the RJD president, who has had a number of health issues. A family source told PTI that his daughter Roshni Acharya, who is residing in Singapore, had intervened to give her father a fresh lease of life. Yadav is now free on bail and is in Delhi. He has spent time in hospitals in Ranchi and Delhi for treatment and has been imprisoned for his role in crimes involving fodder.

The location and timing of the kidney transplant operation are unknown. Physicians at AIIMS, where he previously received treatment, claimed they were unaware of the news. Under the condition of anonymity, a doctor said AIIMS wouldn't need to approve the transplant if it takes place abroad. In India, there are severe dos and don'ts for transplants.

Last month, Rohini Acharya published pictures of herself and her father in a tweet. She had wrote, "This country needs your presence so that the country can fight tyrannical thinking.

Despite being situated in Singapore, Rohini closely monitors political events in Bihar and is quite active on social media, where she criticises the opposition and expresses her political opinions.

