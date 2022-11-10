President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate

President Murmu was photographed with the children before proceeding towards the temple. On her arrival at the Lion's Gate, the president was welcomed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singh Deb of Puri, the priests and government officers. Deb presented a Patachitra painting to her on behalf of the temple.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (November 10) walked about one km on the Grand Road to the 12th century Lord Jagannath Temple where she offered prayers for the wellbeing of the nation. Earlier today, the temple was closed to the common people from 10:30 am to 1 pm in view of Murmu's visit but hundreds of devotees who had lined up on both sides of the road greeted her as she walked past them.

Murmu, who hails from a tribal community in Mayurbhanj district, touched the Aruna Stambha, the 16-sided 34 feet tall monolithic chlorite stone pillar in front of the Lion's Gate (Singhadwara) of the temple and knelt down before the gate.

The President also knelt down before the sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balaram in the sanctum sanctorum in obeisance.

The president also surprised the security personnel accompanying her as she stopped her carcade at Balagandi Chhak and walked down to the temple like a common devotee. She kept both her hands raised invoking Lord Jagannath and also waved to the waiting people.

On the way to the temple, President Murmu reached out to the students of Utkal Hindi Vidyalaya waiting on the side of the Grand Road and mingled with them and their teachers.

She was photographed with the children before proceeding towards the temple. On her arrival at the Lion's Gate, the president was welcomed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singh Deb of Puri, the priests and government officers. Deb presented a Patachitra painting to her on behalf of the temple.

Murmu knelt down at the Lion's Gate as a mark of respect to the deity and entered the shrine after properly washing her feet like common devotees.

More than 25 platoons of police were deployed for the president's visit to the pilgrim town. She later left for the Raj Bhavan in Puri before going to Bhubaneswar. She is scheduled to eat "Mahaprasad" at the Raj Bhavan.

On her arrival at the Bhubaneswar airport, she was welcomed by Odisha Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

(With inputs from PTI)