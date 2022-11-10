Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate

    President Murmu was photographed with the children before proceeding towards the temple. On her arrival at the Lion's Gate, the president was welcomed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singh Deb of Puri, the priests and government officers. Deb presented a Patachitra painting to her on behalf of the temple.

    President Droupadi Murmu walks 2 km to Shree Jaganath Temple, offers prayers at Lion's Gate AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday (November 10) walked about one km on the Grand Road to the 12th century Lord Jagannath Temple where she offered prayers for the wellbeing of the nation. Earlier today, the temple was closed to the common people from 10:30 am to 1 pm in view of Murmu's visit but hundreds of devotees who had lined up on both sides of the road greeted her as she walked past them.

    Murmu, who hails from a tribal community in Mayurbhanj district, touched the Aruna Stambha, the 16-sided 34 feet tall monolithic chlorite stone pillar in front of the Lion's Gate (Singhadwara) of the temple and knelt down before the gate.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: 14 seats where BJP gave tickets to women leaders

    The President also knelt down before the sibling deities Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balaram in the sanctum sanctorum in obeisance.

    The president also surprised the security personnel accompanying her as she stopped her carcade at Balagandi Chhak and walked down to the temple like a common devotee. She kept both her hands raised invoking Lord Jagannath and also waved to the waiting people.

    On the way to the temple, President Murmu reached out to the students of Utkal Hindi Vidyalaya waiting on the side of the Grand Road and mingled with them and their teachers.

    Also read: Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress' campaign planning could have been better, says Anand Sharma

    She was photographed with the children before proceeding towards the temple. On her arrival at the Lion's Gate, the president was welcomed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibya Singh Deb of Puri, the priests and government officers. Deb presented a Patachitra painting to her on behalf of the temple.

    Murmu knelt down at the Lion's Gate as a mark of respect to the deity and entered the shrine after properly washing her feet like common devotees.

    Also read: Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why

    More than 25 platoons of police were deployed for the president's visit to the pilgrim town. She later left for the Raj Bhavan in Puri before going to Bhubaneswar. She is scheduled to eat "Mahaprasad" at the Raj Bhavan.

    On her arrival at the Bhubaneswar airport, she was welcomed by Odisha Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre mandates Aadhar details to be updated 'at least once' in 10 years; check details - adt

    Centre mandates Aadhaar details to be updated 'at least once' in 10 years; check details

    Gujarat Election 2022: 14 seats where BJP gave tickets to women leaders AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: 14 seats where BJP gave tickets to women leaders

    Mumbai Police ban drones paragliders private choppers other flying objects from November 13 here is why gcw

    Mumbai Police ban drones, paragliders, private choppers, other flying objects from November 13

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress' campaign planning could have been better, says Anand Sharma AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Congress' campaign planning could have been better, says Anand Sharma

    Gujarat Election 2022 Who is Rivaba Jadeja cricketer Ravindra Jadeja wife who received BJP ticket from Jamnagar North gcw

    Gujarat Election 2022: Who is Rivaba Jadeja, cricketer's wife who received BJP ticket from Jamnagar North

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Nirahua's HOT rain dance on Tani Chhoo La goes viral on YouTube RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's HOT rain dance on 'Tani Chhoo La’ goes viral on YouTube

    Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Apple may introduce Custom Accessibility mode to iPhone iPad with iOS 16 2 update Report gcw

    Apple may introduce 'Custom Accessibility' mode to iPhone, iPad with iOS 16.2 update: Report

    Centre mandates Aadhar details to be updated 'at least once' in 10 years; check details - adt

    Centre mandates Aadhaar details to be updated 'at least once' in 10 years; check details

    Fit to Fat: Kartik Aaryan's trainer on actor gaining 14kgs for Freddy RBA

    Fit to Fat: Kartik Aaryan's trainer on actor gaining 14kgs for Freddy

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon