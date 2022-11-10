Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Centre mandates Aadhaar details to be updated 'at least once' in 10 years; check details

    Last month, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers, asked people to update their identification and residence proof documents if they were issued the unique ID more than ten years ago but had not updated their information since then.

    The government has amended Aadhaar regulations, requiring Aadhaar holders to update supporting documents 'at least once' after ten years from the enrolment date.

    According to a gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, the update would ensure the 'continued accuracy' of Aadhaar-related information in the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR).

    "Aadhaar number holders may update their supporting documents in Aadhaar, at least once, every 10 years from the date of enrolment for Aadhaar, by submitting Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents... to ensure the continued accuracy of their information in the CIDR, in such manner as may be specified by the Authority from time to time," it said.

    The modifications were made by modifying the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations.

    Last month, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the government agency that issues Aadhaar numbers, asked people to update their identification and residence proof documents if they were issued the unique ID more than ten years ago but had not updated their information since then.

    Therefore, UIDAI has created a new feature called 'update document' to assist Aadhaar holders. This feature is available online through the myAadhaar portal and app, or residents can visit any Aadhaar enrolment centre to update the document. 

    The new feature allows Aadhaar number holders to revalidate their details by updating the POI (name and photo) and POA (name and address) documents.

    While 134 crore Aadhaar numbers have been issued to date, it is still being determined how many Aadhaar holders will be required to update their information following UIDAI's latest move. Last year, approximately 16 crore updates of various kinds occurred.

    UIDAI said in a statement last month, "Anyone who got their Aadhaar made ten years ago and has not updated the information in any of the subsequent years is being requested to do document updation."

    UIDAI has strongly encouraged people to update their documents, citing the benefits of doing so; over 1,000 state and central government schemes use Aadhaar for beneficiary identification and authentication, benefits transfer, and de-duplication.

    Nearly 650 of these schemes are run by state governments, with 315 run by the central government, and all rely on the Aadhaar ecosystem and biometric authentication.

    The current update drive for Aadhaar cards issued ten years ago focuses on demographic information rather than biometric updates. According to a government source, a request for a biometric update will be considered if and when the need arises.

    (With inputs from PTI)

