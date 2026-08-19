J&K CM Omar Abdullah is ready to meet US Ambassador Sergio Gor but insists regional governance is a domestic issue. He stated he won't complain about local problems to a foreign envoy, as they must be solved by India's government.

Omar Abdullah on US Ambassador's Visit

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed readiness to interact with US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor in Kashmir, emphasising that regional governance matters remain strictly a domestic concern and asserted that he will speak to him about the union territory. Discussing the approach toward the high-profile diplomatic visit, Omar Abdullah said, "After a long time, a US Ambassador is visiting Jammu & Kashmir. We will speak with him. I would like to hear him."

Setting definitive parameters for upcoming interactions with the US Ambassador to India, the Jammu and Kashmir CM maintained that external entities hold no jurisdiction over local affairs. "Our problems are not his concern. It is not my habit to complain about our issues to the ambassador of another country. Our problems will not be resolved by Washington but by our own government. I will speak to him about Jammu & Kashmir," Omar Abdullah said.

Srinagar Waterlogging a 'Legacy Issue'

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the issues faced by residents following waterlogging in parts of Srinagar and explained that current authorities are working to fix long-standing gaps in the city's civic planning. "Waterlogging in parts of Srinagar is a legacy issue. It's not the creation of the last two years, not even the last five years. Neither you nor I know who gave permission to build colonies without providing drainage. Now, retrospectively, we are creating drainage in these colonies. We have identified the problematic areas. When we receive warnings from the Met Department, we arrange additional pumpage," Omar Abdullah said.

US Ambassador Calls for Deeper Commercial Ties

On the other hand, on Tuesday, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor called for predictable taxation, stable regulatory frameworks, stronger intellectual property protections, and trust-based engagement on export controls and technology flows to deepen US-India commercial ties. "We need predictable taxation and regulatory frameworks that allow business to thrive," he said, adding, "We need candid, trust-based engagement on export controls and technology flows...we need rock-solid intellectual property protections, giving every innovator in this room the confidence to invest, create, and scale without fear."

Strengthening Strategic Technology Cooperation

Gor has credited businesses in both countries for strengthening commercial ties and highlighted growing cooperation across sectors including AI, technology, aerospace, defence and energy. He also said US President Donald Trump has placed significant emphasis on the India relationship and, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, launched a trust initiative early in his second term to deepen cooperation in strategic technologies.

According to Gor, the initiative is aimed at accelerating collaboration in areas including AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, defence, and critical minerals. "President Trump trusts India, and he has invested heavily in this relationship from day one. Just weeks into his second term, he and Prime Minister Modi launched a trust initiative, transforming the relationship and utilising strategic technologies to accelerate cooperation in AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, defence, and critical minerals," he said.

Gor also highlighted India's growing role in the global technology ecosystem, noting that Delhi hosted the Global AI Summit during his first few months in India. He said the participation of a large number of US companies at the summit reflected India's position as a key "crossroads" for advancing global technology cooperation. (ANI)