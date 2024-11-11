RG Kar rape-murder victim's statue vandalised, found smashed at Kolkata hospital

The "Droho Gallery" displayed two statues, one representing the victim in a doctor's uniform and another in a saree. However, on Sunday morning, junior doctors found the statue lying on the ground with its face severely damaged. Uncertain if this was an accident or intentional vandalism.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 12:42 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 12:42 PM IST

In a recent development, a statue symbolizing the victim of the recent RG Kar rape-murder case was on Sunday (November 10) found shattered, reports said. The statue, part of the "Droho Gallery," was set up by junior doctors as a tribute and a call for justice for their deceased colleague, who was tragically assaulted and killed in August.

This development has intensified protests demanding accountability and security reforms within hospital premises. The doctors are calling for the government to address their concerns, which include heightened security measures and a thorough review of hospital culture in the state.

The protests have led to a series of cease-work movements. TMC leaders have argued that the doctors' strikes may be politically motivated, urging them to focus on patient care rather than prolonged demonstrations.

Meanwhile, the judicial proceedings for the prime suspect, Sanjay Roy, are set to begin today, November 11. Roy faces serious charges under Sections 64 and 66 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, dealing with punishment for causing death or a persistent vegetative state, as well as Section 103, which addresses murder.

