Air India won't serve 'Halal' certified meals to Hindus and Sikhs; netizens react to latest circular

Tata Group-owned Air India that has found itself embroiled in controversy over its in-flight meals will no longer be serving 'Halal' certified meals to Hindus and Sikhs anymore.

Tata Group-owned Air India that has found itself embroiled in controversy over its in-flight meals will no longer be serving 'Halal' certified meals to Hindus and Sikhs anymore. The move has been praised by people online.

Also read: 'Kill Modi politics': Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat to diplomats, Canadian temples & Ram Mandir

According to reports, MOML (Muslim meal): Prebooked meal labelled with 'MOML' sticker is to be treated as a special meal (SPML).

"Halal certificate will be provided only for uplifted MOML meal. All meals on the Saudi sectors will be Halal and Halal Certificate will be provided on Jeddah, Dammam, Riyadh, Medinah sectors including Haj flights."

Reacting positively to the initiative a user wrote, "That is one of the biggest step required for long. 1.6 billion HINDUS plus 0.5 billion Buddhists and OUR Jains & Sikhs comprising totally around 2.0 billion SANATANIS finally come of age. Time for SATVIC / SANATAN DIET BOARD certified & certification. Great news!"

Another user commented, "It’s the least a Parsi owned airlines can do for Hindus."

Notably, earlier this year, On June 17, Congress MP from Virudhunagar, Manickam Tagore raised concern about Air India’s labelling meals on the basis of religion.

Sharing a screenshot of the Air India website, the MP questioned what is a “Hindu” or “Moslem” meal. Demanding action from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Congress leader further questioned, “Have Sanghis captured Air India?”

Latest Videos