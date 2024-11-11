Actress Kasthuri goes into hiding after facing legal action on her comments about Telugu speakers

Tamil actress Kasthuri is wanted by Chennai police for allegedly making defamatory remarks about Telugu speakers during a public event on October 3. Despite her denials, a complaint was filed and police are searching for her after she reportedly went into hiding.

Chennai: Police are actively searching for Tamil actress Kasthuri following a controversial speech she made that allegedly contained defamatory remarks about Telugu speakers. Kasthuri, who has reportedly gone into hiding, is facing legal action after a complaint was lodged against her.

The controversy stems from a public event held on October 3 at Rajarathnam Stadium in Egmore, where Kasthuri made remarks that have sparked outrage. The event, attended by BJP leader Karu Nagarajan, Hindu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath, and actress Madhuvanthi, was intended to condemn defamatory statements made against the Brahmin community. However, Kasthuri's speech, which criticized the portrayal of Major Mukund Varadarajan in the film 'Amaran', led to significant backlash.

In her address, Kasthuri criticized the filmmakers for not depicting Mukund as a Brahmin and made contentious remarks about Dravidian ideology and the DMK. The most controversial part of her speech, however, came when she made remarks about Telugu speakers. These comments quickly became the focus of public outrage, despite her attempts to clarify the situation on social media.

Kasthuri later called a press conference to address the backlash, where she denied the accusations of insulting Telugu-speaking people. "My statements were twisted. I consider both Tamil and Telugu as my 'two eyes.' My mother-in-law’s family speaks Telugu, and they have accepted me as one of their own," she said. She vehemently denied the allegations, insisting that the controversy was based on misinformation.

However, during the press conference, journalists played a video of her speech in which she appeared to make derogatory comments about Telugu speakers. Kasthuri refused to watch the video and continued to deny any wrongdoing, asserting that she knew what she had said and had not spoken inappropriately. Despite her explanation, the controversy did not subside.

On October 5, Nandagopal, General Secretary of the All India Telugu Federation, filed a formal complaint with the Egmore Police, accusing Kasthuri of making defamatory remarks. In response, the police filed a case against the actress under multiple sections, including charges related to defamation and promoting enmity between different groups.

Police attempted to summon Kasthuri for questioning, but when they arrived at her residence, they found the house locked and her phone switched off. Authorities suspect that Kasthuri may be in hiding and have launched a search to locate her.



